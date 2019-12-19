SALINAS VALLEY ART GALLERY, 218 S. Main St., Salinas. 422-4162, salinasvalleyartgallery.com
“Hilltop Barn” by Steve Maher is on display as part of an all-member exhibit. The show will be viewable 10am-5pm daily until Jan. 4. Holiday hours vary.
YOUTH ARTS COLLECTIVE, 472 Calle Principal, Monterey. 375-9922, yacstudios.org
“Camila y Fabiola, Amigas de las Americas” by Itzel Rios-Ellis is among works by 60 YAC artists and mentors as part of a holiday show viewable through Saturday, Dec. 21.
MONTEREY MUSEUM OF ART, 559 Pacific St., Monterey. 372-5477, montereyart.org
“Healing Stones” by Bill Jenkins is on exhibit in the Currents Gallery, featuring works created by eight MMA staff members. Viewable through Sunday, Dec. 22.
