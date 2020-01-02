CARMEL ART ASSOCIATION, Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. 624-6176, carmelart.org

artcal-1.jpg

“Starry-Eyed,” by Dick Crispo. Colors of Darkness in a New Light is a solo show by Crispo. It opens with a reception on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 5-7pm.

MONTEREY MUSEUM OF ART, 559 Pacific St., Monterey. 372-5477, montereyart.org

artcal-2.jpg

First Friday continues into 2020. This month’s featured artists include Mahir Agha and Gyongy Laky. Singer-songwriter Jessie Marks provides live music. $5.

YOUTH ARTS COLLECTIVE, 472 Calle Principal, Monterey. 375-9922, yacstudios.org

artcal-3.jpg

The Holiday Art Show is still viewable (and for sale) at YAC through February. It features works by 60 “YACsters,” including work created by their mentors.

