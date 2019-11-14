CENTER FOR PHOTOGRAPHIC ART, Ninth and San Carlos, Carmel. 625-5181, photography.org
“Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner,” by Henry Horenstein. His artist talk, titled “Shoot What You Love,” is 6-7pm on Friday, Nov. 15. $10; free/members.
NATIONAL STEINBECK CENTER, 1 Main St., Salinas. 775-4721, steinbeck.org
Cannery Girls is an exhibit depicting the women who worked in the canneries of Monterey from the late 1800s to the mid – 1900s. It opens 5:30-8pm Nov. 15. $5; free/members.
CARMEL ART ASSOCIATION, Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. 624-6176, carmelart.org
“We’re All Downstream,” by sculptor Kathleen Crocetti. “Exploring Public Spaces” is a talk and slideshow by Crocetti at 2pm on Saturday, Nov. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.