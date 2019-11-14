CENTER FOR PHOTOGRAPHIC ART, Ninth and San Carlos, Carmel. 625-5181, photography.org

artcal-1.jpg

“Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner,” by Henry Horenstein. His artist talk, titled “Shoot What You Love,” is 6-7pm on Friday, Nov. 15. $10; free/members.

NATIONAL STEINBECK CENTER, 1 Main St., Salinas. 775-4721, steinbeck.org

artcal-2.jpg

Cannery Girls is an exhibit depicting the women who worked in the canneries of Monterey from the late 1800s to the mid – 1900s. It opens 5:30-8pm Nov. 15. $5; free/members.

CARMEL ART ASSOCIATION, Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. 624-6176, carmelart.org

artcaL-3.jpg

“We’re All Downstream,” by sculptor Kathleen Crocetti. “Exploring Public Spaces” is a talk and slideshow by Crocetti at 2pm on Saturday, Nov. 16.

