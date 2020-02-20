CENTRAL COAST ART ASSOCIATION, 777 Pearl St., Monterey. centralcoastartassociation.com
“Fog Scurry,” by Barbara Furbush. The printmaker presents and does a demo at CCAA’s next meeting 6:30-8pm on Monday, Feb. 24. Free to attend.
ARTWORKS @ PACIFIC GROVE, American Tin Cannery, 125 Ocean View Blvd., Suites 209-210, Pacific Grove. 622-9060, arts4mc.org
Works by Bryan Gage are on display (alongside other resident artists) during the Third Friday Artwalk, 6-8pm Friday, Feb. 21.
CARL CHERRY CENTER, Fourth and Guadalupe, Carmel. 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org
“Carmel” is one of the paintings by Paul Roehl, along with photos by Claire Lerner, comprisingNatural Histories, an exhibit of Western landscapes that closes on Feb. 22.
