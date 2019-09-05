CHURCH OF THE GOOD SHEPHERD 301 Corral De Tierra Road, Salinas. goodshepherdcorral.org
“American Family,” by Margaret McIntosh. Art in the Pastures of Heaven returns on Friday, Sept. 6 from 5-9pm with local art, wine, raffles and more. $45.
SALLY GRIFFIN CENTER, 700 Jewell Ave., Pacific Grove. centralcoastartassociation.com
“McWay Falls,” by Richard Klevins. CCAA artists team up for Loving Monterey Peninsula. A reception for the group show happens on Friday, Sept. 6 from 5-7:30pm.
JOHN STEINBECK LIBRARY, 350 Lincoln Ave., Salinas. 758-7041
First Friday Art Talk highlights artists, in both the literary and visual sense. Visual artist Jesus Nuñez and author Antonia Fiske lead this talk on Friday, Sept. 6 from 4:30-5:30pm.
