- The 62nd Monterey Jazz Festival has left the building. The Weekly has compiled some of our favorite moments, in pictures and words, on the website. Here are some more. Christian McBride played four sets on three stages. No wonder then, that after he and he and his big band rocked Dizzy’s Den, he declined an encore, saying “I don’t know about you, but I need vodka.” The Miles Davis film was standing room only for good reason. Eliane Elias, from Brazil, debuted on the Jimmy Lyons Stage on Saturday and displayed a masterfully delicate touch on piano paired with sultry singing. CCCN Jazz Orchestra on Sunday unwittingly serenaded a bunch of kids in the nearby bounce house. Local Brazilian troupe Sambadawhipped up the crowd at the Garden Stage. DJ Brother Mister (that’s McBride’s alter ego) dropped soul and funk bombs on the crowd at the Pacific Jazz Cafe. Several permutations of theNext Generation Jazz Orchestra showed and proved on at least three stages, including the big arena stage on Sunday afternoon. This festival is the business. montereyjazzfestival.org.
- It’s the musical that made being a musical theater geek cool again. Disney’s High School Musical, based on a hit movie, is about a group of kids who overcome challenges with song and dance and gumption and a wisecracking blue genie that… I retract that last one. It’s good clean fun, done at Ariel Theatrical with teens from schools from North Monterey County to Monterey to Soledad. It runs 7pm Fridays, 2pm and 7pm Saturdays, Oct. 11, 12, 18 and 19, and costs $9-$13 for tickets (free under 3). 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org.
- Paulette Lynch can be spotted at local arts and culture events almost as frequently as Chris Essert. For 15 years she’s been a cheerleader for all manner of creative endeavor as executive director of the Arts Council for Monterey County (now a tenant of the Weekly). Before that she served for 10 years as party planner for Monterey’s New Year’s Eve party, First Night Monterey. So her friend Ellen Martin, current director of First Night, is throwing her a tribute that doubles as a fundraiser for youth scholarships to summer art camps. There’s going to be hors d’oeuvres, drinks, sweets, auctions, speakers. Entertainment comes from Gabe Peterson Trio, Garland Thompson Jr., Dirty Cello, William Faulkner with Carlos Villagomez and Pilar Mendoza, Heartstings, ACAN Percussion Ensemble, Lisa Littlebird with Chorus… and more. It happens at the Sunset Center, 5-8pm Sunday, Oct. 6. $75. ellen@firstnightmonterey.org, 233-2092.
