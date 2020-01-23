- A new gallery has set up shop at the corner of Washington and Bonifacio in Monterey. TheCurtis Gallery features collectible copper plates and vintage prints by Edward Sheriff Curtis, an important photographer and ethnographer of Native American people, customs, clothing and culture. He worked in the early 1900s and had supporters like Theodore Roosevelt and J.P. Morgan. But his work was forgotten for a time, until a reassessment in the 1970s that coincided with the Native American pride movement. He built up a body of work that is an invaluable portrait of a people. The gallery opens with drinks and bites for a grand opening 5-7pm Thursday, Jan. 23. 920-1405, karen@curtisgallery.com.
- When the Monterey Peace and Justice Center in Seaside does movie night, it’s not going to be something charming like Dolemite is My Name. It’s got to be deeply relevant to our civic lives and our democracy. Which is cool, too. They’re showing Suppressed: The Fight to Vote byRobert Greenwald, about how the 2018 Georgia governorship was stolen from Stacey Abrams. (Check out this issue’s Face to Face interview, p. 12, for more on voting issues.) It’s also a peek into the upcoming election, asking if that kind of voter suppression could happen again. See what I mean? Relevant. It’s free, 7-8:30pm Friday, Jan. 24. 622-7455, lparrish@toast.net.
- Gallery Mar is showing eight paintings by Stanford University art educator and museum-represented California painter Michael Azgour, under the title Ocean’s Edge. “This work exemplifies what we hope to bring to the art scene here on the Peninsula,” gallery co-ownerThomas Cushman says in a statement. It opens 6-8pm Saturday, Jan. 25. 624-2000, gallerymarcarmel@gmail.com.
- At the Friends of the Pacific Grove Library annual meeting, 2-4pm Sunday, Jan. 26, at 515 Junipero Ave. in P.G., Patricia Hamilton, owner of Park Place Publications, will talk about the new imprint she’s launched, Pacific Grove Books. Also on hand will be Keith Larson, who illustrated the first two volumes of Hamilton’s Life in Pacific Grove books, and authors Jeffrey Whitmore, Bill Minor and Joyce Krieg (who will launch her own book Pacific Grove at Your Feet: Walk, Hikes and Rambles). pglibraryfriends.org.
- Photographer and author Douglas Steakley gives a free Asian Art Society talk accompanied by videos and photographs about Nepal and Burma, 6:30pm Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Monterey Methodist Church. 236-6813.
