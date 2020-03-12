- This coronavirus thing is spreading (by the way, it’s technically called COVID-19, or coronavirus disease 2019), so public events are shutting down ahead of it to slow or halt its progress. That containment effort is going to affect life in our community (see news story, p. 12), and that includes arts and entertainment, especially those that compel groups of people (especially older people) to gather in one space. It might be a good time to invest in some good books and streaming services for movies and shows (if cost is an issue, try the library for books and free trial memberships for streaming), if you recede to your own home for a spell. A suggestion for a movie: Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 Contagion starring Matt Damon andGwyneth Paltrow is about a deadly virus and the wave of misinformation and fear that precedes it. For books, maybe It’s Better Than It Looks: Reasons for Optimism in an Age of Fearby Gregg Easterbrook, which acknowledges the less gripping but still valid good news around us.
- Osio Theater is screening the film Ayurveda Unveiled, with footage from India and interviews with practitioners like Deepak Chopra, about the practice and lifestyle of Ayurveda. The director, Gita Desai, will be at the screening at 7pm Friday, March 13, for a Q&A. It sounds enlightening. osiotheater.org, ayurvedaunveiled.com.
- Rita Carratello invites you on a 1.5-mile, two-hour walk around the paved trail of Laguna Grande Park to spot creatures at the start of spring migrations or laying in the cut for winter. Meet at 9am on Saturday, March 14, at Virgin Avenue parking lot on the Monterey side. Bring binoculars. csgreenstreet@yahoo.com.
- A new mural is being unveiled at Gloria Jean Tate Park (3254 Abdy Way, Marina), 3-5pm Saturday, March 14 with a ribbon-cutting, dedication and free barbecue. The mural, called “Soar and Explore,” seeks to capture the city’s “spirit of acceptance, prosperity and peace.” It was painted by lead artists Jose G. Nolasco, Valerie Gaino and Ruby Dudley, with guidance fromJose Ortiz and… you had me at free barbecue. 917-0054, amythistle@gmail.com.
- Terra Cultura is a 5.6-acre educational eco-arts farm in Aromas (1880 Cole Road) committed to teaching “agro-ecology, sustainable living and the arts.” They have a monthly writers group in which they employ prompts to ignite literary fires. Which sounds like book burning, but it’s not. They invite people of all experience levels, serve wine and snacks, and meet 7-9pm Tuesday, March 17, in a “cozy” yurt. terracultura.org.
ARTIFACTS: Corona effect, ayurveda film, yurt writing
Walter Ryce
