- The Monterey County Fair has come and gone again, with its hurly burly, lights and noise, rides and treats. The construction on North Fremont Street eliminated a lot of nearby parking spots, but a shuttle bus helped move people. There were some impressive pieces in the community art gallery. The physical comedy duo Something Ridiculous, the kid-sized Circus Imagination, and a Mexican family circus act kept families thoroughly entertained. And on the first day of the fair, there was a special deal on rides in the kids section – all rides $1. It all resulted in smiles everywhere. See you next year, montereycountyfair.com.
- The John Steinbeck Library presents another free First Friday Art Talk, this time starring artist Jesus Nunez and author Antonia Fiske, 4:30-5:30pm Friday, Sept. 6. As long as you’re in the neighborhood, head to the South Main part of Oldtown for the rest of the First Friday festivities. 758-7041, seanb@ci.salinas.ca.us.
- The First Friday art openings at the Pacific Grove Art Center are packed full. The California Society of Printmakers teams up with the Monterey Peninsula College Printmakers in the Gill Gallery. Kate Simmons, who is also a computer programmer, reflects on social media, advertising and news feeds in a solo show in the Dyke Gallery. Joy Colangelo explores fabric collage in the Annand Gallery. And Vanessa Martin, Sherard Russell and Merdith Stricker join forces in the Boyer Gallery. Stricker’s artist statement says, in part, that her collage paintings “use texts from my poems based on Rothko paintings filtered through the Orpheus myth, atomic energy, Nietzsche, current news, layers of history.” Try to picture that. Then go see it. pgartcenter.org.
- Patti Sirens and Deborah Wenzler are the next two poets to step up to the proverbial mic at the Monterey Bay Poetry Consortium’s long-standing poetry reading series at Old Capitol Books. And they bring a lot to the table. Sirens writes, surfs, dances, works for the public library in Santa Cruz, and participates in the Word Church. Wenzler of Carmel is a poet, designer, editor and chef, and has won poetry prizes from the California Writers Club andAtlanta Review. They go on 2pm Sunday, Sept. 8. $5. 684-0854.
- The Carmel Foundation presents a free talk by Stephen Moorer, founder of Pacific Repertory Theatre, on the history of Carmel theater from the 1907 Clubhouse to the Golden Bough to the Forest Theater, 2:30-4pm Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Diment Hall. 620-8705, lgarcia@carmelfoundation.org.
