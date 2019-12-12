- Hartnell College Music Department and the Hartnell College Community Orchestrapresent an evening of math… just kidding… music of course, in a holiday and classical program called A Musical Journey Around the World, consisting of pieces by Rachmaninoff, Verdi, Bizet, the Beatles and more. It’s 7:30pm Thursday, Dec. 12, at the college’s Main Stage, and is free. 755-6906, settinger@hartnell.edu.
- Make Merry at the Cherry is the Carl Cherry Center for the Arts annual holiday fundraiser, wherein they show and sell works of art at more accessible price points by folks like Tracey Adams, Ann Artz, Eleen Auvil, Richard Cannon, Jim Dultz, Jay Fitzgerald, Nancy Genn, Ken Hale, Mary Hill, (and no, I’m not just trying to fill space, this is vital information that readers want to know), Susan Hyde Green, Robin Windield, Jan Wurm and many others. It opens 4-7pm Friday, Dec. 13. Come mingle with the artists over art and drinks. 624-7491.
- The Pink Flamingo Theater is keeping the comedy flame alight during the long cold nights of the holiday season with their Holiday Comedy Show. It stars San Francisco comedian (and English teacher) Jeen Yee, who’s performed in the World Series of Comedy and abroad in Mexico, Taiwan and Turkey. Opening the show are Ed Ruben from San Jose, and Monterey’s own Mack Marie, Miquel and Jacinto. It’s 8-9:30pm Saturday, Dec. 14. $15 at the door. 238-2399, pinkflamingotheater.org.
- Ice Skating by the Bay is back, at Custom House Plaza, 11am-10pm daily (noon-8pm Sunday) until Jan. 5, 2020. It’s $11-$13 to skate, $3 per skate rental. iceskatingbythebay.com.
- Monterey Public Library and Pacific Grove Public Library are accepting donations of unopened, non-perishable food in lieu of payment of overdue fines for local food banks, through Dec. 31. 648-5760 (P.G.), 646-2093 (Monterey).
- Through Dec. 23 the MHAA: Salvador Dali is also accepting donations of non-perishable food for the Food Bank for Monterey County in exchange for reduced admission. What is MHAA: Salvador Dali, you might ask? It’s the art venue formerly known as Dali Expo. Before that, Dali17. Before that, Museum of Monterey. Before that, Monterey Maritime and History Museum. That last one is from way back, but the MHAA (Monterey History and Art Association) used to run it then. 372-2608.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.