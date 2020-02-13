- United Way Monterey County dedicates a community-created mural of Martin Luther King Jr. at Marina Vista Elementary Arts Academy (390 Carmel Ave., Marina) 10:30am Friday, Feb. 14, with a ribbon cutting. 372-8026 x112.
- “In November of 1930, the Seaside Ladies Aid Society hosted an old fashioned box social that included a spelling bee and a community sing in the social hall of the Seaside Methodist Church.” So began the humble origin of the Seaside Library, which turns 90 this year, and is now the largest branch in the Monterey County Free Libraries system. The library celebrates with an all-day open house with a Save the Whales presentation on sea turtles (10:30am), singer-songwriter Juan L. Sanchez (1:30pm), SpectorDance (4:30pm), and night sky telescope viewing with local astronomers (5:30pm), all on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 550 Harcourt Ave., Seaside. 899-2055.
- Sharat G. Lin gives a free presentation called “U.S. sanctions: the weaponization of the global financial system?” 3-5pm Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center (1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside). It’s about how the United States uses its considerable financial might to wage devastating economic war on countries like Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria and Gaza. A little light entertainment for a Saturday afternoon. But vital as ever. peacecentral.wordpress.com.
- As the title of a work for the stage, The House He Built: Frank Lloyd Wright: 1904-1914, The Early Years could use a little editing. The subject matter, however, has elements of intellectual pursuit, relationship scandal and gruesome tragedy, written by Carol Marquart. The staged reading is at Monterey Peninsula College’s Lecture Forum 103 (980 Fremont St., Monterey), 1:30-2:30pm Wednesday, Feb. 19. And it’s free. gentrain.org.
- Citizens’ Climate Lobby Monterey County, the Center for the Blue Economy, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium have organized a forum titled “Climate Crisis and Action” with California leaders and a keynote from Congressman Jimmy Panetta. It’s free, 6-8:30pm Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Irvine Auditorium of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, 499 Pierce St., Monterey. The graphic for the Eventbrite page features white hot molten lava breaking apart the Earth’s surface, which seems a bit much. Just a bit. The talk should be more measured and action-oriented. 402-5811, citizensclimatelobby.org.
ARTIFACTS: Happy 90th, Wright and wrong, climate talk
Walter Ryce
