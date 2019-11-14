The Soloist is a movie starring Jamie Foxx as mentally ill and gifted violinist Nathaniel Ayers who becomes homeless. It’s based on a series of stories written about him by L.A. Timescolumnist Steve Lopez, who, incidentally, spoke in Monterey earlier this year (he’s played in the film by Robert Downey Jr.). You’re invited to see it for free at Osio Theater 6:30pm Thursday, Nov. 14, with city police officers, city officials, service providers, community leaders and business owners in a community forum to talk about Monterey’s homeless community. 855-226-7697, info@canneryrowfishmarket.org.
Harry Horenstein is a photographer, filmmaker, author and teacher, who studied at the Rhode Island School of Design and has published books including Animalia, Humans, Racing Days,Close Relations and Honky Tonk. He’s lecturing as part of the Center for Photographic Artprogramming 6pm Friday, Nov. 15, and screening his film Partners (compiled from interview clips with couples who talk about how their relationship works) 7pm Saturday, Nov. 16 – both in the Babcock Room of the Sunset Center. More info at the CPA’s website, photography.org (which has got to be one of the most coveted URLs of all time).
The Salinas YMCA has been around for 90 years, helping families and their communities. So even though their Family Fun Night, 6:30-8pm Friday, Nov. 15, comes with carnival-like trappings and a potluck and sounds like a lot of fun, it’s also meant to nurture families by giving them fun stuff to do outside the home. 758-3811, centralcoastYMCA.org.
GKIDS and Fathom Events brings one of Academy Award-winning animation director Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli films to Century Cinemas at Del Monte Center. And it’s a biggie:Princess Mononoke. It pits Japanese gods and forest spirits against human technology and development, in an epic story that’s got elements of children’s storybook and adult gravity. 12:55pm Sunday, 7pm Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 17, 18 and 20. fathomevents.com.
Deep Sur, the Battle of Conscientiousness is billed as a documovie about “a calming, introspective story of a humble man’s path to self-healing through an artistic journey in the depths of Big Sur.” Its screening at Wave Street Studios is accompanied by art, live music, a Q&A, food and drink, 3-7pm (5:30pm film starts) Sunday, Nov. 17. Check out Wave Street’s Facebook page for more.
