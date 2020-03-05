- In proximity to International Women’s Day, Middlebury Institute of International Studieshosts the art show of Salon Jane, six local women photographers who work outside of the photography traditions. It opens, free to the public, with a reception 5:30-7pm Friday, March 6, at McCone Upper Atrium, 499 Pierce St., Monterey. The work stays there till June. rsvp@miis.edu.
- The Carmel Jewish Film Festival, spread out across the month of March (see the A&E Calendar, p. 30), begins 6:30pm Saturday, March 7, at Carmel High School with Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles. It’s a documentary about the musical Fiddler on the Roof, and it’s fascinating stuff that spans from a Jewish settlement in Imperial Russia to New York’s Broadway in the 1960s to stages worldwide today. It’s entertaining, enlightening and has Lin-Manuel Miranda – bonus points! 277-3211, carmeljff.org.
- Santa Cruz therapist Lauren Cruz urges people to attend poetry readings to “focus on the sounds our language makes, not just the meaning.” Local jazz musician and author Bill Minorsays, “We began and we shall end as music.” Both will expand on each as part of the Monterey Bay Poetry Consortium’s regular iteration of poetry (this one doubles as a book launch forAnother Morning: Poems by William Minor) 2pm Sunday, March 8, at Old Capitol Books, 559 Tyler St., Monterey. 333-0383.
- Let’s stick with Old Capitol Books for another hot minute. I don’t have much information, but they’ve got something billed at the Smokes and Jokes Tour! Live Music at the Bookstore, featuring Miss Dukes, Rene Fuentes, Tim J. Elliot and Nebula the Velvet Queen. It’s coming 7pm Wednesday, March 11. It’s $10, no one turned away for lack of funds.
- Marcia Kuster Rider, the daughter of the founder of the Golden Bough in Carmel, is next up in the Carmel Public Library’s Community Night local history lecture series. She’ll talk about her father Edward Kuster and the theater’s 50 productions a year (!) during its “golden” era of 1924-1935. The talk is 7pm Wednesday, March 11, at Carpenter Hall at Sunset Center in Carmel ($10 suggested). Wouldn’t it have been interesting and immersive to set this talk at the Golden Bough? 624-2811.
- River House Books and BookWorks are collecting new and gently used children’s books for ages 0-12 to help the Read to Me Project book drive for underserved children in low-literacy families. You can also purchase said books from your favorite local booktstore to donate. readtomeproject.org.
