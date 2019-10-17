- Sol Treasures in King City hosts a group art show titled Honoring Our Loved Ones, Lost But Not Forgotten, comprising work by Tarray Jackson, Tina Lopez, Ana Retamoza, Motoko Haskell, Chris Lopez and Parkfield Elementary School students. The reception is 5-7pm Friday, Oct. 18. Driving through the Salinas Valley on Highway 101 about that time can be like a moving meditation. 386-9809, soltreasures.com.
- Art, artists, DJs, drinks, conversation, studios, American Tin Cannery, Pacific Grove, 6-8pm Friday, Oct. 18. Got it? Good. 622-9060, arts4mc.org.
- The Sunrise Challenge began in 2013 with Molly Nance hitting up Facebook friends to inspire her to wake up earlier. Now, the fourth annual is a crowd-sourced art show that asks participants to wake up early for a week and take pictures of the sunrise wherever they may be. The pictures from around the world are a beautiful array which Nance and Maya Freeman corral into an art show of 300 images, which opens 6-9pm Friday, Oct. 18, at The Lab in the Barnyard, sales for which ($10/each, $20/three) go to a nonprofit (this year it’s Read to Me Project). Suggested $5 donation for admission. sunrisechallenge@gmail.com.
- The Carl Cherry Center opened an art show, Our Thoughts and Prayers Are With You, in which multiple artists address the subject of guns and gun violence. On Friday, Oct. 18, at 7:30pm, they present a literary and poetic reading addendum to the visual art, with Jane Smiley, Jennifer Laggier, George Lober, Elliot Ruchowitz-Roberts and Jodie Hollander, all expounding on the role that guns play in our country. 624-7491, carlcherry.org.
- The John Steinbeck branch of the Salinas Public Libraries is holding its first-ever Family Learning Fair, a family bolstering event stocked with MY Museum’s Wheelie Mobilee, story times, family games, community groups sharing info about arts and culture, education, career and family resources. Sounds like good, wholesome (as KRS-One would put it) edutainment. 10am-1pm Saturday, Oct. 19. salinaspubliclibrary.org.
- There are at least three good reasons to get to the Prunedale Library’s semi-annual book sale. 1) the deluge of paperback novels, cookbooks, travel books, business books, children’s books. 2) money spent supports the library. 3) because unless you live in the area, you’ve probably never been to this branch of the Monterey County Free Libraries. 10am-5pm Wed-Sat, Oct. 23-26. 663-2292, montereycountyfreelibraries.org.
