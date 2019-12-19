- You know the term eat local? Well here is science local. Daniel Fernandez, a professor of physics and environmental studies at CSU Monterey Bay, and his students will present work they’ve done this past year on increasing the sustainability of regional cities including Pacific Grove, and on their local fog water collectors. 12:15-1pm Friday, Dec. 20, at CSUMB Salinas City Center. csumb.edu/artscenter.
- City Councilmember Steve McShane shines brightest when he gets to showcase the positive in Salinas. For the ninth year, he’s organizing a bus tour to visit “all four corners” of the city for riders to admire the holiday lights festooning people’s homes for the Salinas Holiday Home Lighting Competition. Riders score the homes like judges. And they get burritos too. It’s a ridiculously fun holiday excursion. It’s 5-8pm Sunday, Dec. 22, $10/child, $20/adult, financial aid available. And there will be caroling. 758-7166.
- Over on the left is a story about comedian Liza Treyger, who’s at Sunset Center this weekend. Maybe you’ve wondered if you could get up in front of people and make them laugh. Well Maria Dawson is wondering the same thing, and inviting anyone to audition 5:30-6:30pm on Monday, Dec. 23 and 30, at Carl Cherry Center for a spot in a comedy variety show in January. They’re looking for stand-up, sketch, improv, storytelling, impressions and more, “no experience required.” Oh, and I asked Treyger if she had any advice for you about auditioning and she said, “Try to think of something funny.” Take it away. 646-1188, comedyvarietyshowcase.com.
- Some people fantasize about selling their belongings and traveling the globe. Laureen Diephof – a former columnist and photojournalist with different South County newspapers – did it. Then she wrote a book about it. Walking Over the Earth is a memoir of her year abroad, dispatches from places like Dublin, Croatia, Madrid, Morocco, Liechtenstein, the Arctic. And she did it alone, at age 75. Her book is available on Amazon.
- Historical re-enactor Howard Burnham is doing a holiday performance of dramatic Victorian Christmas readings that he says will be “cheerfully illustrated by a (modern) lantern”… see what he did there? He stayed in character. He recites work from really British-sounding people like Reverend Francis Kilvert, Jane Welsh Carlyle, Edmund Gosse, Charles Dickens and more. 5:30pm Saturday, Dec. 21, at The Little House in Pacific Grove’s Jewell Park. howard_burnham@aol.com, 803-467-7267.
