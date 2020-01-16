- “Natural Histories investigates the relationship between abstraction and landscape painting, the effects of photography on landscapes, and the consideration of the materiality in both mediums.” So speaketh a press release for a new art show comprised of paintings by Paul Roehl and photographer Claire Lerner. The show opens 5-7pm Friday, Jan. 17, at Carl Cherry Center. 624-7491, carlcherry.org.
- I was just over at the American Tin Cannery for a kid’s birthday party at the Play Palace. That mall has got an atmosphere that you just can’t bottle or hire a firm to replicate. Check it out. Maybe at the ArtWorks @Pacific Grove Studios & Gallery Third Friday Artwalk, with music, hors d’oeuvres, wine and resident artists like Andrea Dingeldein, Bradley Harms, Carol Marshall, Julang Kihm and more. 6-8pm Friday, Jan. 17. arts4mc.org.
- A few weeks back you read here that youngish comedian Liza Treyger gave some advice to would-be comedians trying out for a spot on comedy variety showcase. The advice was, “Try to think of something funny.” Apparently some people did, and will say it aloud to you at the showcase, debuting 7:30pm Saturday, Jan. 18, at Carl Cherry Center. $15. 624-7491, carlcherry.org.
- Dance is abstract, nuanced, open to interpretation. It can be a tricky artform to intelligently and accurately describe; it’s easy to fall back on a lot of adjectives and metaphors. Try it, just for kicks. But the experience of dance is immediate and needs no explanation, does it? If you’re a fan, take note of Fathom Events’ screening of An American in Paris, 1pm Sunday, 7pm Wednesday, Jan. 19 and 22, at Century Cinemas at Del Monte Center and Northridge Cinemasat Northridge Mall. fathomevents.com.
- Deborah Wenzler, co-owner of Baum & Blume and The Carriage House in Carmel Valley, has recently published her first book of poetry, Well Beyond the Water, the first of what she intends to be a trilogy called Messages from the Deep. deborah.wenzler@gmail.com.
- This next item is a bit out of town… OK, it’s in San Francisco… but if you want to see some of the most innovative, challenging and freshest contemporary art from the Bay Area and around the world (48 galleries in makeshift gallery spaces in a warehouse, programming all over the Bay Area), FOG Design+Art is doing their 2020 fair at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, Jan. 16-19. fogfair.com.
