- There have been all kinds of shenanigans, injustices, crimes and terror unloosed upon certain populations to stop them from voting – both within, and outside of, the law. The 15th Amendment in 1870 prohibited the government from denying the vote based on race – wink! And if you were white and poor or uneducated, a poll tax or reading tests were there to distance you from your vote. From 7-8:30pm on Friday, Sept. 27, Monterey County Women League of Women Voters researcher Dennis Mar will talk about how California women won the right to vote nine years before the 19th Amendment, which granted women (really, just white women) the right to vote. It goes down at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center in Seaside. 645-9914.
- The Monterey Jazz Festival sometimes feels like its own microcosm of a music community. But there are reminders that it is not apart from the rest of the world outside its gates. Whites for Racial Equity will be holding its third annual vigil 11am-1pm Saturday, Sept. 28, at the corners of Airport Road and North Fremont (near CVS) in remembrance of people lost to hatred. A moment of reflection before the beautiful music. whitesforracialequity.org.
- Steven Russell is a local art teacher and artist whose paintings depict scenes from his childhood as a Korean adoptee into a loving military family, accompanied by symbols of his heritage such as a blue dragon. He’s got a show at Sweet Elena’s Bakery and Cafe in Sand City that’s opening with a reception 2-4pm Saturday, Sept. 28, and will be up until Nov. 2. 393-2063, sweetelenas.com.
- Did you know that The Lab at The Barnyard in Carmel was showing Big Sur artists in a group show called Magical Realism? Well if you’ve missed its run so far, you’re in luck. They’re having a closing party. Join the artists – Ruby Brown Dudley, Leslie Drew, Rachel Fann, Erlinda Hiscock, Branham Rendlen and Maryann Vasconcellos – at 6pm on Saturday, Sept. 28. Free. info@tidewingscreative.com.
- The Center for Photographic Art’s 8x10 fundraising exhibition is still up and running and taking raffle tickets ($10/each, $40/seven tickets). There are dozens of works on the wall, including by Mary Hill, Wynn Bullock, Brian Taylor (former director of CPA), Cara Weston, Steve Zmak, Bob Kolbrener, Eduardo Fuji, and exactly 86 others. It ends Oct. 27. You can even purchase raffle tickets online and call them to “drop it in the box” by phone. 625-5181, photography.org.
