- Fear of deportation by ICE has immigrants living in such fear and isolation that they’re suffering mental and physical illness. A new film tells the story in intimate detail. Making a Life / Haciendo una Vida is showing for free – 6pm in English and 7pm in Spanish – Friday, Dec. 6, at the CSUMB Salinas Center for Arts & Culture. It will be rebroadcast by Telemundo (channel 23) 6pm Saturday for those afraid to attend a public screening. 293-8113, itfmontereycounty.org.
- Monterey Peninsula Ballet Theatre performs The Nutcracker with 150 of their students ages 4-18, 7pm Friday and Saturday, 2pm Sunday, Dec. 6-8, at Sunset Center. 620-2048 or sunsetcenter.org for tickets.
- Carmel Art Association’s Small Works Show includes paintings and three-dimensional works less than 10” x 10” by artist members as a year-end fundraiser, hung “salon style” through Dec. 31. The attendant holiday party opens 5-7pm Saturday, Dec. 7, with drinks, apps (the kind you eat, not download) and music. 624-6176, carmelart.org.
- “A rustic wooden shed sandwiched between Intercontinental the Clement Monterey and the Monterey Bay Aquarium goes largely unnoticed amid the bright lights of Cannery Row.” That is the literary opening to a press release touting the InterContinental hotel’s unveiling of their sous chef and pastry chef Michelle Lee’s 3-foot tall gingerbread house replica of said wooden shed – which is Ed Ricketts’ lab. They reveal it 6pm Monday, Dec. 9, in the Reading Room, with free refreshments and a special surprise guest (my guess is Barack Obama). 375-4500.
- Photographer and cinematographer Chuck Davis has filmed in the Arctic for the Smithsonian, documented expeditions with Jacques Cousteau on The Calypso, and photographed the journey of an orca whale named Keiko – the inspiration for Free Willy. He’ll talk about it all at theCarmel Foundation’s free lecture presentation 2:30-4pm Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Diment Hallin Carmel. 620-7805, lgarcia@carmelfoundation.org.
- How do you teach young children about people with disabilities? Kaden’s Shells… Embracing the Super Powers of Children with Disabilities can help. It’s a children’s book by author Jeanie Gould (the mother of a severely handicapped daughter) and illustrator Dai Thomas to help kids support their peers, make new friends, and build character. It’s at River House Books in Carmel and Bookworks in Pacific Grove. luckyvalleypress.comkaden.
