- There are little big works going down at Monterey Museum of Art. Their 26th annualMiniatures fundraising exhibition opens 5:30-7:30pm Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Pacific Streetlocation, with local wine and small bites and participating artists who donated their works to the museum. $20/general, $10/member. montereyart.org.
- Khaled Beydoun, a leading scholar on national security, anti-terrorism law and civil liberties talks about Islamophobia in America 6-8pm Thursday, Nov. 7, at the McCone Irvine Auditorium at Middlebury Institute of International Studies. One insight: Islamophobia predates 9/11. 647-4123, middlebury.edu.
- “They fell with their faces to the foe/ They shall grow not old.” That line from Laurence Binyon’s poem “For the Fallen” commemorates British soldiers killed in World War I. It also provides the title of Peter Jackson’s 2018 Academy Award-winning restoration project documentary They Shall Not Grow Old, in which he and a team restored archival, black-and-white, silent film footage, colorized it, and added dialogue by lip-readers. The Monterey Peace and Justice Center in Seaside is screening that film for free, preceded by an open mic for the public to share three-minute anti-war and pro-peace poems, stories or songs. It takes place Saturday, Nov. 9, doors open 1:30pm, open mic at 2pm, film at 3:05pm. theyshallnotgrowold.film.
- SpectorDance leaps from the world of ballet (see the bottom story to the left) to ocean science to gang life. That last one in the form of East West, a multimedia performance about gang culture that comes at the issue with choreography and interpretive dance that may remind some of West Side Story. But it adds the elements of stark photojournalism and raw audio testimonies that adds a hard dose of reality. They perform it 6:30pm Wednesday, Nov. 13, atRancho Cielo Youth Campus in Salinas, free to the public. 444-3533, spectordance.org.
- You may recall a feature we did in 2016 on one Greg Rucka, formerly of Salinas/Corral de Tierra. He’s now a comic book writer based in Portland and has penned stories for Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and created his own series, like Whiteout and Queen & Country. He’s especially adept at strong women characters. Now, you can watch his work. His comic book series Stumptown – featuring a woman who is a private investigator in Portland, a combat veteran with PTSD, saddled with gambling debts and a troubled brother – is now a show on ABC, 9-10pm Wednesdays. Congrats. gregrucka.com.
