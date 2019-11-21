- As the Democratic candidates for the presidency jockey and debate, some locals look back at one consequential Democrat who sought the party’s nomination back in 1972. Shirley Chisholm was the first black woman elected to Congress and to seek the nomination for president. She demanded a place in the political conversation and was opposed and dismissed, sometimes with racist disdain. But she persisted. The story of her political career is covered in the film Chisholm ’72 Unbought and Unbossed, which Whites for Racial Equity is screening for free at 7pm Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Monterey Peninsula in Carmel. whitesforracialequity.org.
- Haunted is described as “a play about human connection at the dawn of the new millennium.” It was written by Marnie Glazier, who teaches theater arts and cinema at Hartnell College. It’s going to be performed for free in that school’s old Planetarium building 7pm and 8:30pm Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 21-23. 319-331-4782.
- Lots of kids movies attempt to entertain grown-ups too – a smart strategy that’s worked forShrek and The Incredibles – but not all movies pull it off. Elf, starring Will Ferrell, did. It’s the story of an orphan who’s raised among Santa’s elves in the North Pole, and as a grown-up seeks his birth father in New York City. Sol Treasures is doing the kids’ musical version, Elf The Musical Jr., 7pm Friday and Saturday, 2pm Sunday, Nov. 22-24, at Robert Stanton Theater in King City. $5/child, $10/adult, and it smells like Santa. 386-9809, soltreasures.com.
- Comic book fans assemble! This Saturday, Nov. 23, is Local Comic Shop Day and Current Comics is celebrating what should rightfully be a national holiday by offering a “special selection of exclusive releases and very limited editions of alternate/variant covers.” If this does not thrill you, put your head down on your desk until this announcement is over. It’s first-come first-served, 11am-7pm. 333-1085, currentcomics.net.
- Here’s a little more geek culture. Galaxy Quest was a comedy movie that came out 20 years ago to a lackluster reception, but apparently pressed all the right buttons for sci-fi fans, becoming a beloved cult hit that mimicked and homaged Star Trek (I’m surmising from what I’ve read; I never saw it). Fathom Events is screening a documentary about the phenomenon called Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary, 7pm Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Century Cinemas at Del Monte Center. fathomevents.com.
