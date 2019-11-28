- Here is a bit of music news. Rushad Eggleston is a graduate of Carmel High School, a gifted cello virtuoso who attended Berklee College of Music on a full scholarship, who dresses in elven costumes, makes up words based in an imaginary place called The Land of Sneth, and plays cello like a rock star. This reliably unpredictable artist is playing The Lab in the Barnyard 7pm Sunday, Dec. 1. $10 suggested donation. thelabarts.com.
- It’s a special time for CSU Monterey Bay’s fall 2019 President’s Speaker Series. This time CSUMB President Eduardo Ochoa’s guests are founding faculty, staff and administrators, and the subject, naturally, is CSUMB – specifically, its 25th anniversary – in a presentation titled Jubilee Stories: Honoring the Past, 3:30pm Tuesday, Dec. 3, at CSUMB World Theater. 582-4580 to RSVP.
- “Brett McGurk helped coordinate all aspects of U.S. policy related to the ultimate destruction of ISIS.” He did so as the former U.S. State Department’s special presidential envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter Islamic State of Iran and the Levant. If that sounds like something you might want to hear more about, be at Middlebury Institute of International Studies’ Irvine Auditorium at 6pm Tuesday, Dec. 3. But first, RSVP to rsvp@miis.edu.
- Dr. Rod Fujita, who directs the Environmental Defense Fund’s research and development team (which studies ocean issues and solutions), talks about bringing fisheries into the digital age, 6-7:30pm Tuesday, Dec. 3, also at MIIS (this time in Room 102 in the McGowan Building). If you go and start hearing about ISIS, then you’ve gone to a different MIIS lecture that starts at the same time (see above). 647-4183.
- Arts Habitat has held artist studio mixers in the work spaces of different local artists. This time it’s at the shared work spaces of a lot of different artists, that of the folks who occupyArtWorks @Pacific Grove in the American Tin Cannery. 6-8pm Wednesday, Dec. 4. 622-9060, arts4mc.org.
- The Russians are coming! That’s the warning from the U.S. intelligence community. But it didn’t always have the dire tone that it does now. New York Times best-selling author and historian Douglas Smith will remind audiences at the Carmel Public Library Foundation’s next Community Night lecture, at 7pm on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Sunset Center’s Carpenter Hall. The talk is titled “The Russian Job: The forgotten story of how America saved the Soviet Union from ruin.” carmelpubliclibraryfoundation.org.
