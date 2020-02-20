- Wanna write a screenplay? Kevin Willmott won an Oscar (along with Spike Lee) for Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman, and on Monday, Feb. 17, taught a masterclass on screenwriting at CSUMB’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences. I attended. I took notes. Go to mceekly.com/culture for a peek.
- Normally, you can’t drink wine and beer in the Monterey Public Library. But money talks. And if you cough up $45, you can. At least from 7-9pm on Friday, Feb. 21, for their Chocolate & Wine fundraising event. While there, go to the shelves and browse for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. 625 Pacific St., Monterey. mplfriends.com.
- Cynthia Wagner Weick and Joaquin Turner have put together Preserving Nature: A Field Guide to the Art and Artists of the Monterey Bay, which takes readers on a self-guided tour to 22 places where artists painted the landscape in the late-19th to mid-20th century. They talk about and sign the book 5-6pm Saturday, Feb. 22, at Carmel Art Association, Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. carmelart.org.
- The Drifters are coming to CSUMB, which borrowed a beautiful description for their ticketing web page: “They took the ardent fervor of their gospel days and channeled it into soulful R&B arrangements about typical lives, elevating the everyday to a state of sanctity.” Amen. 8pm Saturday, Feb. 22, at the World Theater (5260 6th Avenue, Seaside). $14-$49. 582-4580, csumb.edu.
- The Arts Council for Monterey County has a program called LEAP (Local Emerging Artists Program) that provides “a financial stipend to artists in the early stages of their art career [to] make an impact on their work and in our community.” But wait… there’s more. The council also awards five $2,500 scholarships to youth to “achieve their higher educational goals and contribute to the county’s creative vitality and rich artistic heritage.” This is good for the retention of young talent and voices in the local arts. The application process for both is open now until April 15. arts4mc.org.
- Jacob Martinez is the founder and executive director of DigitalNEST, a tech center that trains students in rural areas to be technology leaders. Their homebase is in Watsonville, but they have a satellite in the Cesar Chavez Library in Salinas. Martinez has received a James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award, given to leaders helping young people in California overcome challenges. Good work. digitalnest.org, irvine.org/leadership.
ARTIFACTS 02.20.20
Walter Ryce
