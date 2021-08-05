Car Week is back for 2021. While events have had to accommodate for ever-changing public health measures, all estimates say it will be just as frenzied and well-attended as in years past. Here’s a look into a few events over the course of the 10-day celebration, which culminates with the exclusive Concours d’Elegance at Pebble Beach – but leading up to that big day, there’s a range of event types and price points, some of them free to attend.
For more event details and the complete schedule, visit bit.ly/CarWeekMontereyCounty.
Thursday-Friday, Aug. 5-6
Concours at Pasadera
6-8pm Thu, 2-6pm Fri. The Club at Pasadera, Monterey. $40-$225. pasaderaconcours.com.
This third annual event kicks off Car Week and features a juried collection of over 100 modern and vintage cars and motorcycles from Pasadera Club members.
Friday, Aug. 6
Monterey Car Week Kick-Off
5-7pm. Alvarado and Franklin streets, Monterey. Free. oldmonterey.org.
Car Week starts off with a family-friendly, no-cost event as classic cars line the streets of downtown Monterey. Meet drivers and chat them up and, perhaps, daydream about starting your own car collection.
Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 7-8
Monterey Pre-Reunion
7am start Aug. 7-8. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas. $35-$60. 242-8200, weathertechraceway.com.
At lots of Car Week events, cars are in park, ready for up-close observation. Of course at some events, the cars are speeding around a world-class race track. At this two-day event, 300-plus vintage race cars (and their drivers) aim for speed.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Classic Motorsports Kick-Off Car Show and Cruise-In
3-7pm. Lighthouse Avenue between Fountain and 19th, Pacific Grove. Free. 373-3304, montereykickoff.com.
It’s a free, public celebration of funky cars, pure and simple. What does that mean? From the organizers: “If it’s cool, it’s welcome. What’s that mean in legal terms? We’re looking for classic sports and luxury cars, muscle cars, newer exotics, classic 4x4s, and similar vehicles.”
Concours on the Avenue
10am-5pm. Ocean Avenue, Carmel. Free. 404-237-2633, carmelconcours.com.
Downtown Carmel gets in on the Car Week glam by closing off Ocean Avenue to traffic and featuring Porsches and Ferraris older than 1989, plus makes both domestic and foreign that are older than 1973.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Little Car Show
Noon-5pm. Downtown Pacific Grove on Lighthouse Avenue. Post-rally cruise along Ocean View Boulevard. Free. 373-3304, marinamotorsports.org.
All of those cars you see that make you think, “awww, cute” are the stars of the Little Car Show. This event features “mini, micro, electric steam and arcane vehicles,” at least 25 years old, and with internal combustion engines no larger than 1,601cc – all a fancy way of saying, “awww, cute.”
McCall’s Motorworks Revival
5-10pm. Monterey Jet Center, 300 Sky Park Drive, Monterey. $425-$770, info@mccallevents.com, mccallevents.com.
This pricey party comes with its perks. It’s been going strong for 30 years for a reason. It brings the best of Car Week all to one place. Beautifully restored classic cars will be in the same show as ultra-fast new cars, and heck, there are even a couple of jet planes in the mix too. Because why not? To heighten the luxury, there will also be gourmet food and a selection of California wines.
Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 12-15
Pebble Beach RetroAuto
9am-6pm Aug. 12-14, 8am-6pm Aug. 15. Pebble Beach Golf Links, 1700 17-Mile Drive, Pebble Beach. $500 (general admission to Concours d’Elegance). 622-1700, pebblebeachconcours.net.
Like any fandom, there’s a culture that surrounds car collecting. Pebble Beach RetroAuto is a way to get a glimpse of that culture – the memorabilia, the art, the merchandise – around cars. It’s a fascinating rabbithole display of everything from miniature models to limited-edition hats to postcards and more.
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion
7am start Aug. 12-15. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Highway 68, Salinas. $80-$600. 242-8200, weathertechraceway.com.
With top speeds of 60-70mph and without modern-day safety features, vintage racing cars offer their own kind of thrill as they take turns zooming around the famed race track. There are opportunities to catch a race, and also see the vintage racers up close and personal.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Concours D’Lemons
8am-1:30pm. Seaside City Hall, 440 Harcourt Ave., Seaside. Free. 24hoursoflemons.com.
Forget the stuffiness of fancy cars and instead immerse yourself in the world of poorly designed German cars, franken-vehicles made for a Mad Max film plus other oddities (and their owners) from the car world. Concours d’Lemons still is a competition… in that the worst car will win.
Sunday, Aug. 15
70th Annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance
8:30am-5pm. Pebble Beach Golf Links, 1700 17-Mile Drive, Pebble Beach. 622-1700, pebblebeachconcours.net.
With a vibe that’s not unlike a more cordial day at the Kentucky Derby, the créme de la créme of vintage cars descends on Pebble Beach in a crowning moment. Judges scrutinize entries and only one car will win Best in Show. Those who brave the judgment will be doing so in a difficult year, when original parts sometimes imported from Europe are slow to arrive, or original parts may no longer be manufactured due to the shuttering of so many factories. With that in mind, expect this year to be more about camaraderie and sportsmanship.
