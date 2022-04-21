o map the evolution of the Earth Night celebration scheduled for April 22 at Big Sur’s Henry Miller Memorial Library is to trace the ambition of the evening’s host, Big Sur music man Jake Padorr, from craving the spotlight himself to instead turning the spotlight on other people, artists and the natural assets of Big Sur.
Early murmurings of the event late last year placed Padorr, a musical polymath and ethereal maestro, on stage attempting to play his music for 24 consecutive hours, which he claimed would have broken the world record for longest set continuously played by one person. Of course, the logistics of staying nourished posed threats to his record-setting ambitions. Yet, what caused Padorr to pull the plug on the plan was the unsettling feeling of an Earth Day event centered around him.
“It just wasn’t sitting right with me,” Padorr says. “I want to do the 24-hour thing down the road, but with this my intention is to bring more people together and do it in a really wholesome way.”
Earth Night now tilts more toward an all-night charity event with free entry. Doors will open at 5pm and the library will host three bands: Airplane Mode, Tatiana and Treetop Band, and Padorr’s own Flat Sun Society.
Amplified music will end at 10pm and this is where the evening takes a turn from solid itinerary to play-it-by-feel. Padorr says the Library will remain open and selling books through sunrise. Guests will be asked to buy a book and match the book price with a donation, which will be split between the Esselen Tribe of Monterey County and Rancho Cielo in Salinas. After the bands end, music will still continue, but only “low-level acoustic jams” that will include a soft drum circle.
The cherry on top of the evening, Padorr says, is the Lyrid meteor shower, an annual shower that usually occurs between mid-to-late April. Padorr says later in the evening, there could be a stargazing walk up Highway 1 to a pull-out for a good view of the interstellar event.
“It’s definitely a connecting night: connecting to the stars, connecting to each other, learning about the nonprofits we’re trying to support, and getting a chance to share,” Padorr says.
EARTH NIGHT, 5pm to sunrise Friday, April 22 to Saturday, April 23. Henry Miller Memorial Library, 48603 Hwy 1, Big Sur. Free. For more information call 667-2574.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.