See schedule below.
Several years ago the host of television's Chasing Classic Cars, Wayne Carini, attempted the impossible. With the help of additional camera crews, he set out on a mission to visit every Car Week event.
That was before the advent of the Corkscrew Hillclimb and Community Day, the Monterey Motorsports Festival, Hot Chili Nights and other additions since the episode aired. Between car shows, auctions, races, cruises, seminars, markets and parties there are some 35 events open to the public. Even over a 10-day run, hitting them all is difficult.
As a whole, it's a unique event. “Nobody owns Car Week,“ says Rob O'Keefe of the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Everyone contributes to it and everyone benefits.”
According to MCCVB estimates, Car Week was responsible for $65 million in visitor spending in 2022 alone. It accounts for almost 7 percent of annual hotel revenue. The number of visitors was pegged at 85,000 in 2014 – a figure the bureau still uses, although Car Week has grown since then.
Fortunately, MCCVB posts an interactive Car Week map showing times and routes at seemonterey.com. And the county updates traffic and road conditions on a map specific to the week, located at montereyco.maps.arcgis.com. Those wanting updates can also text “carweek” to 888777. “People like to know what's happening – or when to go to the grocery store a little later," O'Keefe says.
The county can help with the grocery store or other errands. Here's just some of what's happening, with free events flagged as such.
Car Shows
Friday, Aug. 11
Monterey Car Week Kickoff | Vintage race cars downtown. | 5-7pm Alvarado Street, Monterey. Free
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Acura in the Park | Just as the name suggests. | 9am-4pm Devendorf Park, Ocean Avenue, Carmel. Free
Classic Motorsports Monterey Kick Off | Sports cars, classics, exotics and more. | 3-7pm Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove. Free
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Concours for a Cause | Electrics and conversions on display | 11am-4pm Devendorf Park, Ocean Avenue, Carmel. Free
Little Car Show | Think small | Noon-5pm Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove. Free
Thursday, Aug. 17
Legends of the Autobahn | The finest German engineering on display. | 7am-3pm Pacific Grove Golf Links, 77 Asilomar Blvd., Pacific Grove. Free
Ferrari Owners Club Concours Carmel | Ferraris and Italian motorcycles. | 9am-3:30pm Dolores between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. Free
Prancing Ponies Women's Car Show | Everything from muscle to supercars, with a fashion show. | 11am-4pm Ocean between Junipero and San Carlos, Carmel. Free
Friday, Aug. 18
Werks Reunion | Porsche from past to present. | 7am-3pm Monterey Pines Golf Course, 1250 Garden Road, Monterey.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Concours d'Lemons | Ugly cars, celebrity judges, lots of fun. | 8am-1pm Seaside City Hall, 440 Harcourt Ave., Seaside. Free
Concorso Italiano | A celebration of Italian design. | 9:30am-4pm Bayonet & Black Horse, 1 McClure Way, Seaside.
Exotics on Broadway | Head-turning supercars on display. | 1-6pm Broadway Avenue, Seaside. Free
Sunday, Aug. 20
Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance | Simply put, the world's finest automotive show. | 10:30am-5pm Pebble Beach Golf Links, 1700 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach.
Auctions
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Radius (Broad Arrow) | Auction viewing day | 9am-4pm Monterey Jet Center, 300 Skypark Drive, Monterey. Free
Gooding & Company | Auction viewing day | 10am-6pm Stevenson Drive and Portola Road, Pebble Beach.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Mecum Auction | The largest car week auction. | 8am Del Monte Golf Course, Hyatt Regency, Monterey.
Gooding & Company | 9am-6pm Stevenson Drive and Portola Road, Pebble Beach.
Radius (Broad Arrow) | 4pm Monterey Jet Center, 300 Skypark Drive, Monterey.
Friday, Aug. 18
Mecum Auction | 8am Del Monte Golf Course, Hyatt Regency, Monterey.
Gooding & Company | 9am-9pm Stevenson Drive and Portola Road, Pebble Beach.
Radius (Broad Arrow) | 1pm Monterey Jet Center, 300 Skypark Drive, Monterey.
Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction | A curated selection of cars on the block. | 11am Quail Lodge West Field, Valley Greens Drive, Carmel.
RM Sotheby's Auction | Collectibles draw six figures and up. | 5:30pm Monterey Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Mecum Auction | 8am Del Monte Golf Course, Hyatt Regency, Monterey.
Gooding & Company | 9am-5pm Stevenson Drive and Portola Road, Pebble Beach.
RM Sotheby's Auction | 5:30pm Monterey Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey.
Racing/Drives
Saturday, Aug. 12
Monterey Pre-Reunion | Vintage race cars on display and on track. | 7am WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas
Sunday, Aug. 13
Monterey Pre-Reunion | 7am WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion | Vintage race cars from all eras compete. | 7am WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas.
Pebble Beach Motoring Classic | Arrival of a classic car tour. | 4pm (estimated) Casa Palmero, 1518 Cypress Drive, Pebble Beach. Free
Thursday, Aug. 17
Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance | Concours cars hit the road. | 7am-noon 17 Mile Drive and Highway 1. Free
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion | 7am WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas.
Friday, Aug. 18
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion | 7am WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas.
Pacific Grove Rotary Concours Auto Rally | Vintage and luxury vehicles cruise. | Noon-6pm Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach. Free
Saturday, Aug. 19
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion | 7am WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas.
Sunday, Aug. 20
Corkscrew Hillclimb and Community Day | Cars take timed runs up the Corkscrew, with music and more. | 7am WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas
Festivities
Thursday, Aug. 10
Concours Alumni Celebration | Coast to Copper Run sports cars. | 3-6pm Club at Pasadera, 100 Pasadera Drive, Monterey.
Monday, Aug. 14
Porsche Monterey Classic | Food, music, Porsches. | 4-8pm Porsche Monterey, 1781 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside. Free
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Motorlux | A celebration of all things luxury. | 6-10pm Monterey Jet Center, 300 Skypark Drive, Monterey.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Hot Chili Nights | A gathering of cars, with music and food. | 6-9pm Baja Cantina & Grill, 7166 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel.
Friday, Aug. 18
The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering | A garden party with fine cars, fine food, fine wine. | 9am-4pm Quail Lodge & Golf Club, 8205 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Monterey Motorsports Festival | New event celebrates all things automotive, with music and games. | 11am-10pm Monterey County Fair & Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey.
Ferrari Club Owners Gathering | Red wines (white, too) and red cars. | 4-7pm The Barnyard, Carmel.
Seminars
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Connect2Cars Automotive Enthusiast Connection | A speaker breakfast with Q&A. | 8am Bayonet & Black Horse clubhouse, 1 McClure Way, Seaside.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Pebble Beach Classic Car Forums | Conversations hosted by experts and celebrity enthusiasts | 9am-5:30pm Concours Village, Portola Drive, Pebble Beach. Free (registration required)
Friday, Aug. 18
Pebble Beach Classic Car Forums | 9am-5:30pm Concours Village, Portola Drive, Pebble Beach. Free (registration required)
Saturday, Aug. 19
Pebble Beach Classic Car Forums | 9am-5:30pm Concours Village, Portola Drive, Pebble Beach. Free (registration required)
Markets
Monday, Aug. 14
Automobilia Monterey | Art and collectibles for sale | 10am-6pm Embassy Suites, 1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Automobilia Monterey | 10am-6pm Embassy Suites, 1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Automobilia Monterey | 10am-6pm Embassy Suites, 1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Pebble Beach Retroauto | Collectibles and modern luxuries | 9am-6pm Concours Village, Portola Road, Pebble Beach. Free
Friday, Aug. 18
Pebble Beach Retroauto | 9am-6pm Concours Village, Portola Road, Pebble Beach. Free
Saturday, Aug. 19
Pebble Beach Retroauto | 9am-6pm Concours Village, Portola Road, Pebble Beach. Free
Sunday, Aug. 20
Pebble Beach Retroauto | 8am-6pm Concours Village, Portola Road, Pebble Beach. Free
