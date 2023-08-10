Several years ago, the host of television’s Chasing Classic Cars, Wayne Carini, attempted the impossible. With the help of additional camera crews, he set out on a mission to visit every Car Week event.
That was before the advent of the Corkscrew Hillclimb and Community Day, the Monterey Motorsports Festival, Hot Chili Nights and other additions since the episode aired. Between car shows, auctions, races, cruises, seminars, markets and parties, there are some 35 events open to the public. Even over a 10-day run, hitting them all is difficult.
Here’s just some of what’s happening through Aug. 16, with free events flagged as such. Car Week ends on Aug. 20. For a more complete calendar of events, visit mcweekly.com.
Friday, Aug. 11
Monterey Car Week Kickoff
Vintage race cars downtown. 5-7pm. Alvarado Street, Monterey. Free.
Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 12-13
Monterey Pre-Reunion
Vintage race cars on display and on track. 7am. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas.
Monday, Aug. 14
Automobilia Monterey
Art and collectibles for sale. 10am-6pm. Embassy Suites, 1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside.
Porsche Monterey Classic
Food, music, Porsches. 4-8pm. Porsche Monterey, 1781 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside. Free.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Acura in the Park
Just as the name suggests. 9am-4pm. Devendorf Park, Carmel.
Automobilia Monterey
Classic Motorsports Monterey Kickoff
Sports cars, classics, exotics and more. 3-7pm. Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove. Free.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Connect2Cars
A speaker session with Q&A. | 8am. Bayonet & Black Horse, 1 McClure Way, Seaside.
Automobilia Monterey
Concours for a Cause
Electrics and conversions on display. 11am-4pm. Devendorf Park, Carmel. Free.
Little Car Show
Think small. Noon-5pm. Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove. Free.
Motorlux
A celebration of all things luxury. 5-10pm. Monterey Jet Center, 300 Skypark Drive, Monterey.
