Wheel Deal

Onlookers gather around a Hennessey Venom F5 during the 2022 edition of Motorlux, an upscale lifestyle event hosted by Hagerty that helps launch Car Week.

 DANIEL DREIFUSS

Several years ago, the host of television’s Chasing Classic Cars, Wayne Carini, attempted the impossible. With the help of additional camera crews, he set out on a mission to visit every Car Week event.

That was before the advent of the Corkscrew Hillclimb and Community Day, the Monterey Motorsports Festival, Hot Chili Nights and other additions since the episode aired. Between car shows, auctions, races, cruises, seminars, markets and parties, there are some 35 events open to the public. Even over a 10-day run, hitting them all is difficult.

Here’s just some of what’s happening through Aug. 16, with free events flagged as such. Car Week ends on Aug. 20. For a more complete calendar of events, visit mcweekly.com.

Friday, Aug. 11

Monterey Car Week Kickoff

Vintage race cars downtown. 5-7pm. Alvarado Street, Monterey. Free.

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 12-13

Monterey Pre-Reunion

Vintage race cars on display and on track. 7am. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas.

Monday, Aug. 14

Automobilia Monterey

Art and collectibles for sale. 10am-6pm. Embassy Suites, 1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside.

Porsche Monterey Classic

Food, music, Porsches. 4-8pm. Porsche Monterey, 1781 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside. Free.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Acura in the Park

Just as the name suggests. 9am-4pm. Devendorf Park, Carmel.

Automobilia Monterey

See Monday listing.

Classic Motorsports Monterey Kickoff

Sports cars, classics, exotics and more. 3-7pm. Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove. Free.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Connect2Cars

A speaker session with Q&A. | 8am. Bayonet & Black Horse, 1 McClure Way, Seaside.

Automobilia Monterey

See Monday listing.

Concours for a Cause

Electrics and conversions on display. 11am-4pm. Devendorf Park, Carmel. Free.

Little Car Show

Think small. Noon-5pm. Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove. Free.

Motorlux

A celebration of all things luxury. 5-10pm. Monterey Jet Center, 300 Skypark Drive, Monterey.

