There is an explosion of Juneteenth events this year in Monterey County, which proves the excitement and demand is there. Some organizers are returning for the second, even third time, and all say they’ve seen a great community response. Across three different organizing groups and five events, one can choose among events that range from music to art, food, even golf. The celebrations last all weekend long and honor the diversity of Black life in Monterey County.
“We African-Americans live everywhere, from Big Sur to King City and Moss Landing,” says one of the Salinas Juneteenth event organizers, Kendra Cabrera.
Juneteenth marks the day in 1865, June 19, when enslaved people in Texas were finally freed – fully two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, on Jan. 1, 1963. Freedom existed only on paper, not in reality, until a U.S. general announced the Civil War had ended, and read aloud General Orders No. 3: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
While celebrating, these events (like Seaside’s “Free-ish since 1865”) also acknowledge that freedom is an ongoing process.
Seaside
Seaside has long been the mecca of the local Black community, and the Seaside “freedom festival,” now returning for its third year, was the first official Juneteenth celebration in Monterey County. It was launched in 2020 by the Monterey County Black Caucus.
“It’s great to see the expansion,” says Tinisha Dunn, one of the founders. “I just wish we could coordinate more. It’s not a lot of us, like back in the day,” she adds, referring to Seaside’s changing demographics, and a time with a more vibrant African American culture.
Those participants who stayed, like Dunn’s mother, Rosalyn Green, deserve to get their flowers while they can still smell them, Dunn says. It’s time for her generation to take over the responsibility of Black activism – in celebration, and in struggle, she says.
That’s why she and colleagues Robert Daniels, Dominique Davis and Da’Ja Robinson started the Monterey County Black Caucus in 2020.
“Usually people see African Americans fighting and protesting against the system in America,” Dunn says. This is a time for a different scenery – a time to rejoice and “embrace ourselves” with love and respect. “It’s a celebration of freedom,” she adds.
There is also an explicit celebration of an older generation of leaders. “My favorite part is the crowning ceremony,” Dunn says, explaining a component of the event where two community elders are crowned as Mr. and Mrs. Juneteenth. “We want to show them in the spotlights.”
Seaside festivities include Black businesses and organizations, but “we are very inclusive,” Dunn says. Expect food vendors, musicians from Oakland, Santa Cruz and more.
Salinas
“We wanted to raise awareness that Black people live in Salinas,” one of the organizers, Asya Guillory, says. “There’s a Black community here. Last year we saw 400 people coming to the event. We had Black leaders, Black vendors and Black business owners taking pride in our culture.”
In addition to soul food and music, Salinas Juneteenth is proud to present a fashion show and promises an African drummer highlighting African heritage.
“Last year was inaugural and we were pleased and overwhelmed,” adds Princess Killens. “We were asked at the event to continue, and people talked about it for weeks after. And we’ve learned a lot.”
This year, the Saturday afternoon event is hosted by Hartnell College. “It’s a positive space for everybody,” Cabrera says, emphasizing that non-Black allies are welcome to participate in the festivities.
Monterey, Pebble Beach, Big Sur
Maddox Haberdasher and his crew from the Juneteenth Coalition, a Monterey nonprofit started in 2021, are all over the map. Last year they caused controversy, trying to celebrate Juneteenth with a “Slave for a Day” project, a farm harvest followed by a meal that was aimed at increasing empathy and was ultimately canceled.
This year the Coalition returns, with ambitious plans. The weekend begins on Friday with visual art, ballet and a discussion in Monterey.
On Saturday, a hike in Big Sur celebrates Harriet Tubman as the ultimate outdoorswoman. Juneteenth Coalition promises not only walking but also talking, exploring Tubman’s powerful history in conversation. Tubman escaped slavery and made 13 trips to rescue about 70 more people.
“We planned the hike for the morning to coordinate with other celebrations,” Haberdasher says. “This way people can take a hike and then come to celebrate in Seaside [or Salinas].”
Finally, there’s the Sunday event – a “cherry on the top” for those who feel fancy. “We will play golf at one of the courses at Pebble Beach,” Haberdasher says, of an event titled Black Drives Matter that will take place at The Hay golf course.
It’s a celebration of how far equality and access have come – even if there’s still a long way to go. “A hundred years ago, even 60 years ago, a Black person like me would not have been allowed to play there,” Haberdasher says.
Juneteenth Festivities
FRIDAY
Premier (Arts + Culture) by the Juneteenth Coalition
6-9pm Friday, June 17 at PaperWing Theater, 711 Cannery Row, Suite i, Monterey. $25. juneteenthcoalition.org.
SATURDAY
The Harriet Tubman Memorial Hike by the Juneteenth Coalition
9am-1pm Saturday, June 18 at Glen Deven Ranch, Big Sur. $20. juneteenthcoalition.org.
A 2.4-mile hike centered on Harriet Tubman’s legacy.
The Second Annual Salinas Juneteenth Celebration
Noon-6pm Saturday, June 18 at the Central Plaza of Hartnell College, 411 Central Ave., Salinas. Free.
Live entertainment including performances by the New Hope Baptist Church youth choir, African drumming and poetry, plus a DJ.
Seaside Juneteenth Celebration
1-4pm Saturday, June 18 at Laguna Grande Park, Seaside. Free.
A celebration of Black history, titled “Celebrate Emancipation: Free-ish since 1865.”
SUNDAY
Black Drives Matter by the Juneteenth Coalition
10am-1pm Sunday, June 19. The Hay, 1700 17-Mile Drive, Pebble Beach. Registration required. $110/two-player team; $55/individual. juneteenthcoalition.org.
An inclusive community golf event.
