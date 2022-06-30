It’s just a room at Hellodesk – a shared office space in Pacific Grove – but student artwork hangs on the wall, waiting for each Saturday when Art Abilities, a group that believes in the healing capacity of art as a way to integrate neurodivergent people into the community, gathers here. The founder of the project is Ritika Kumar, who has been an art instructor for several years, including for Pacific Grove Unified School District.
“I was born in India with so much color around,” Kumar says. “I’ve always loved colors and was drawn to art. It was intuitive.”
But it was when she transitioned to working with people who have intellectual disabilities that “everything changed,” she says. “I fell in love with my work.” She is working to incorporate Art Abilities as a nonprofit.
Today’s theme is animals and Kumar has brought books, magazines and calendars with images of puppies, cats and rabbits. There is thick paper, freshly sharpened pencils for sketching, boxes and boxes of Crayola crayons, markers, brushes and watercolors.
“It’s called watercolor for a reason,” says Creighton Lee, who is painting a dog. He is a known talent within the group and finishes the task really fast. He is asking Kumar for more water.
“You never know what kind of art will help them to express themselves,” Kumar says. “Autistic kids are very talented. And they don’t get enough chances to express themselves.”
While Kumar primarily works with children and teenagers, some of her clients, as she calls them, are older. Their art abilities surprise not only their teacher but also their families and themselves.
“I have color in my blood,” says Xochitl Islas Rashkin, who is painting a cat. “It’s not only red,” she speculates. “It’s all the colors.”
The students are encouraged to take a break and look around and consult others, who are working on a sea turtle, or a white rabbit. Among them, visiting high schoolers from Pacific Grove High School are sitting and drawing; they are participating as volunteers and also making art along with the group.
“Integration is an important part,” Kumar says. “Otherwise you will never get to know intellectually disabled people in your community. And they are the sweetest souls ever. They are so thoughtful about each other.”
