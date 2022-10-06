Fall Arts 2022

OCTOBER

Now through Oct. 16

The School For Lies

7:30pm Thursday-Sunday, Outdoor Forest Theater, Carmel, 622-0100, pacrep.org

Oct. 7

Marc Maron

8pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org

Oct. 7-9

Big Sur Jade Festival

Noon-6pm Fri, 10am-6pm Sat-Sun, Pacific Valley School, Big Sur, bigsurjadefestival.com

Oct. 7-29

The Rocky Horror Show

8pm Fridays and Saturdays and midnight Saturdays, Paper Wing Theatre, Monterey, 905-5684, paperwing.com

Oct. 7-30

Miner Madness: A Haunted Mine Tour

Fridays and Saturdays, plus Sunday Oct. 30, Monterey County Fair and Event Center, Monterey, 372-5863, montereycountyfair.com

Oct. 7

Silversun Pickups

7:30pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

Oct. 8

Spotlight Tour: In My Life by Chris Johnson

2 – 3pm, Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org

Oct. 8

Color Me Lida Rose (choir concert)

3pm, Universalist Church of the Monterey Peninsula, Carmel, 624-7404, uucmp.org

Oct. 8

Bill Owens – exhibit opening and talk

3-6pm, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org

Oct 8

The Art, The Healers, The Process: artist talk with Denese Sanders

3:30-4:30pm, Pacific Grove Art Center, Pacific Grove, pgartcenter.org

Oct. 8

Opening Reception for October exhibitions

4-7pm, Carmel Art Association, Carmel, 250-3347, carmelart.org

Oct. 8

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

8pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org

Oct. 8-9 and 15-16

Monterey County Artists Studio Tour

9am-5pm, various locations, 624-6111, artshabitat.org

Oct 11

Arts + Architecture Contemporary Series with Feldman, Trainor & Groza

6:30pm, Sandbox, Sand City, sandboxsandcity.com

Oct. 11

Mariza

8pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org

Oct. 11

The Warning: Mayday Tour

8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

Oct. 13

Artist Talk: Tomiko Jones

5-6pm, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org

Oct. 13

Evening with the Curator: In My Life by Chris Johnson

5:30-6:30pm, Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org

Oct. 13

Tower of Power

8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

Oct. 13-16

California Rodeo Salinas Fall Round-Up

4pm Thurs-Fri, Noon Sat-Sun, Salinas Sports Complex, Salinas, carodeo.com

Oct. 14

Aquila Theater: Pride and Prejudice

8pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org

Oct. 14-16

The Robinson Jeffers Fall Festival

5pm Fri and Sat, 9am Sun, Robinson Jeffers Tor House, 624-1813, torhouse.org

Fall Arts 2022

Oct. 15-16

Rebels & Renegades Music Festival

Starting a brand-new music festival is a risk – it takes trust to be willing to take a leap of faith. Dan and Amy Sheehan of Good Vibez Presents are taking the leap, and diving deep into the world of Americana music, with the inaugural Rebels & Renegades Music Festival. Well-known locally for their work organizing the Cali Roots festival, the Sheehans have been tinkering with this idea since at least 2019. Both listen to a lot of Americana/bluegrass and alt-country music, and they’ve been wanting to organize a festival in a different genre for a while. This year that vision will finally take the stage(s) at the Monterey County Fair and Event Center in a bid to become another long-running, beloved annual music festival. “It’s all a grand experiment – which makes it fun and exciting,” Amy says. [TCL]

Monterey County Fair and Event Center, Monterey, 372-5863, rebelsandrenegadesfest.com

Oct. 15

Chamber Music Monterey Bay presents: Jupiter String Quartet

7:30pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 625-2212, chambermusicmontereybay.org

Oct. 15

Army of Darkness

8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

Oct. 16

Greenfield Harvest Festival

11am-5pm, Downtown Greenfield, 582-8332, greenfieldartscenter.org

Oct. 16

Cellist Jari Piper

4pm, Henry Miller Memorial Library, Big Sur, 667-2574, henrymiller.org

Oct. 16

Gunhild Carling – Sweden’s Queen of Swing

5pm, Paper Wing Theatre, Monterey, 905-5684, paperwing.com

Oct. 20

Mozart En Route

7pm, SandBox, Sand City, sandboxsandcity.com

Oct. 21-Nov. 6

How Black Mothers Say I Love You

7:30pm Friday-Saturday and 2pm Sunday, The Western Stage, Salinas, 755-6816, westernstage.com

Oct. 21

In Conversation: Frontlines and Home Fires, Bruce Haley with Judy Walgren

2-3pm, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org

Oct. 21-29

A Wrinkle in Time

7pm (2pm on Saturdays), Ariel Theatrical, Salinas, 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org

Oct. 22

Patrick Watson

7pm, Henry Miller Memorial Library, Big Sur, folkyeah.com

Oct. 22-23

Music in the Forest

3-6:30pm Saturday and 2-5pm Sunday, Outdoor Forest Theater, Carmel, 622-0100, pacrep.org

Oct. 25

Bright Eyes

8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

Oct. 27

Artist Talk: Nicole Jean Hill, Curator, Educator, Artist

5-6pm, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org

Oct. 27

Día de los Muertos with Artist in Residence Victor-Mario Zaballa

5:30 – 6:30pm, Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org

Oct. 28

Holi Moli: Beginners Mind – group art exhibition

5pm, The Carl Cherry Center, Carmel, 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org

Oct. 29

Hacienda Halloween Fall Festival

1-6pm, Hacienda, 7180 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel, 293-8133, haciendacv.store

Oct. 29

Peacherine Ragtime Orchestra: Spooky Silents

8pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org

Oct. 29

Felipe Esparza

8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

Oct. 29-30

Celebrating the Beatles

7:30pm Saturday and 6:30pm Sunday, Outdoor Forest Theater, Carmel, 622-0100, pacrep.org

Oct. 30

Bruce and Pamela Forman Present: Julie London – A Nighttime Voice

2-4pm, The Carl Cherry Center, Carmel, 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org

Oct. 30

Youth Music Monterey – Concert No. 1

3pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 375-1992, youthmusicmonterey.org

Oct. 31

Bal Masque

6pm, Nepenthe, Big Sur, 667-2345, nepenthe.com

NOVEMBER

Nov. 3

Artist Talk: Chris Johnson

Noon-1pm, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org

Nov. 3

Capitol Comedy

8pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 625-2212, sunsetcenter.org

Nov. 3

Three Dog Night

8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

Fall Arts 2022

Natalie Leibert and Anthony Pucci of Carmel Ballare Dance practice their routine at Hidden Valley Institute of the Arts in Carmel Valley.

Nov. 4-5

Ballare Carmel

Carmel Dance Festival’s resident company Ballare Carmel presents a triple world premiere by prominent choreographers. The first performance is by Brooklyn-based Jennifer Archibald, with special guest Maddox Haberdasher; the second by Zurich-based choreographer Ihsan Rustem with set design by local designer Mark Baer. The third performance is by Los Angeles-based choreographer James Gregg with live violin by Edwin Huizinga and Keisuke Nakagoshi from the San Francisco Symphony. Ballare, as well as the Carmel Dance Festival, operates under Artistic Director Lillian Barbeito, who brings dancers from around the world to perform locally. [AP]

8pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, ballarecarmel.org

Nov. 4-13

Eclectic Collective presents Artista Invisibile

7:30pm (Sunday matinees 3pm), The Carl Cherry Center, Carmel, 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org

Nov. 5

Hartnell College Fall Event: “Kaleidoscope: A Celebration of the Arts”

2-5pm, Hartnell College, Salinas, 755-6903, hartnellfoundation.org

Nov. 5

Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt

8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

Nov. 6

Carmel Music Society – Telegraph String Quartet

3pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 625-9938, carmelmusic.org

Nov. 10

Bach’s Lunch – free noontime concert

Noon-1pm, SandBox, Sand City, sandboxsandcity.com

Nov. 10

Musikiwest presents “The Degenerates”

7pm, SandBox, Sand City, sandboxsandcity.com

Nov. 10

Dropkick Murphys

8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

Nov. 11-Dec. 3

Tuck Everlasting

7:30pm Thursday-Saturday and 2pm Sunday, The Western Stage, Salinas, 755-6816, westernstage.com

Nov 12

Pre-Holiday Wearable Art Fashion Show

2pm, Pacific Grove Art Center, Pacific Grove, 375-2208, pgartcenter.org

Nov. 12

Spotlight Tour: Fall Exhibitions Overview

3-5pm, Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org

Nov. 12

Opening Reception for November exhibitions

4-7pm, Carmel Art Association, Carmel, 250-3347, carmelart.org

Nov. 12

Freestyle Mega-Show

7pm, Fox Theater, Salinas, 758-8459, foxtheatersalinas.com

Nov. 12

Chamber Music Monterey Bay presents: Jaime Laredo, Sharon Robinson and friends with Anna Polonsky, piano, and Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola

7:30pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 625-2212, chambermusicmontereybay.org

Nov. 12

Trevor Hall

8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

Nov. 16

The Cult

8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

Nov. 18

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party

8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

Fall Arts 2022

Nov. 19-20

Monterey Symphony – Emergence

This kickoff of the Monterey Symphony’s 2022-2023 season also marks the first concert by new Symphony Music Director Jayce Ogren. After a search, which included live, in-concert job interview performances for four finalists, the organization settled on the multi-talented Ogren. “Emergence,” his first outing in the role, will begin with Igor Stravinsky’s Berceuse and Finale from The Firebird before moving to the music of Steven Macky, Puccini and more. “I think I’ve established a bit of a calling card of conducting the stuff that is challenging and can push the envelope,” Ogren told the Weekly when he got the job. Here’s a chance to hear what he’s bringing to the table. [TCL]

7:30pm Saturday and 3pm Sunday, Sunset Center, Carmel, 646-8511, montereysymphony.org

Nov 19-20

“Miniatures 2022” Opening Weekend

11am-5pm, Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org

Nov. 19

International Juried Exhibition – opening

4-6pm, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org

Nov. 19

Pacific Grove Hootenanny

7-9:30pm, Pacific Grove Art Center, Pacific Grove, 375-2208, pgartcenter.org

Nov. 19

Frankie Quiñones

8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

Nov. 20

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet

4pm, SandBox, Sand City, sandboxsandcity.com

Nov. 25

Vienna Boys Choir

8pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org

DECEMBER

Dec. 1

Caifanes

8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

Fall Arts 2022

Dec. 9-10

Christmas in the Adobes

One of the loveliest features of downtown Monterey is its historic adobes, each of which tells a story of California’s first capital, and the people who lived there. This festive annual weekend is a rare chance to get the feeling for what it would have really been like in Spanish Alta California, with music, dance, treats and a sprinkling of historical information thanks to volunteers in period dress. Walk around town and explore the lovingly decorated adobes, and their history. Some of these buildings are mostly closed to the public, and open just for this holiday occasion, which is also a fundraiser for Monterey State Historic Park. Check in at Pacific House, then just follow the candle-lit walkways. [SR]

5-9pm, locations around downtown Monterey, mshpa.org/christmasintheadobes

Dec. 2-10

A Christmas Carol, The Musical

7pm (additional 2pm show Saturdays), Ariel Theatrical, Salinas, 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org

Dec. 3

Free Family Fun Day: Mini Masterpieces

11am-1pm, Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org

Dec. 4

Tom Segura

8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

Dec. 9-10

Smuin’s “The Christmas Ballet”

7:30pm Friday and 2pm Saturday, Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org

Dec. 9

Make Merry at The Cherry

5-7pm, The Carl Cherry Center, Carmel, 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org

Dec. 9

Squirrel Nut Zippers

8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

Dec. 10

Holiday Reception for December exhibitions

4-7pm, Carmel Art Association, Carmel, 250-3347, carmelart.org

Dec. 10

Al Franken

8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

Dec. 10

STEVE TREVIñO

8pm, Fox Theater, Salinas, 758-8459, foxtheatersalinas.com

Dec. 11

Along Came Betty, Jazz at The Cherry

2pm, The Carl Cherry Center, Carmel, 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org

Dec. 16

Switchfoot – Christmas Tour

8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com

Dec. 18

Carmel Music Society – George Li, piano

3pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 625-9938, carmelmusic.org

Dec. 21

“Guided by Something More Powerful” – Tone & Texture Winter Solstice

7pm, SandBox, Sand City, sandboxsandcity.com

Dec. 31

First Night Monterey

2pm-midnight, various venues throughout downtown Monterey, 373-4778, firstnightmonterey.org

