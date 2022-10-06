OCTOBER
Now through Oct. 16
The School For Lies
7:30pm Thursday-Sunday, Outdoor Forest Theater, Carmel, 622-0100, pacrep.org
Oct. 7
Marc Maron
8pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org
Oct. 7-9
Big Sur Jade Festival
Noon-6pm Fri, 10am-6pm Sat-Sun, Pacific Valley School, Big Sur, bigsurjadefestival.com
Oct. 7-29
The Rocky Horror Show
8pm Fridays and Saturdays and midnight Saturdays, Paper Wing Theatre, Monterey, 905-5684, paperwing.com
Oct. 7-30
Miner Madness: A Haunted Mine Tour
Fridays and Saturdays, plus Sunday Oct. 30, Monterey County Fair and Event Center, Monterey, 372-5863, montereycountyfair.com
Oct. 7
Silversun Pickups
7:30pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Oct. 8
Spotlight Tour: In My Life by Chris Johnson
2 – 3pm, Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org
Oct. 8
Color Me Lida Rose (choir concert)
3pm, Universalist Church of the Monterey Peninsula, Carmel, 624-7404, uucmp.org
Oct. 8
Bill Owens – exhibit opening and talk
3-6pm, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org
Oct 8
The Art, The Healers, The Process: artist talk with Denese Sanders
3:30-4:30pm, Pacific Grove Art Center, Pacific Grove, pgartcenter.org
Oct. 8
Opening Reception for October exhibitions
4-7pm, Carmel Art Association, Carmel, 250-3347, carmelart.org
Oct. 8
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
8pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org
Oct. 8-9 and 15-16
Monterey County Artists Studio Tour
9am-5pm, various locations, 624-6111, artshabitat.org
Oct 11
Arts + Architecture Contemporary Series with Feldman, Trainor & Groza
6:30pm, Sandbox, Sand City, sandboxsandcity.com
Oct. 11
Mariza
8pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org
Oct. 11
The Warning: Mayday Tour
8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Oct. 13
Artist Talk: Tomiko Jones
5-6pm, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org
Oct. 13
Evening with the Curator: In My Life by Chris Johnson
5:30-6:30pm, Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org
Oct. 13
Tower of Power
8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Oct. 13-16
California Rodeo Salinas Fall Round-Up
4pm Thurs-Fri, Noon Sat-Sun, Salinas Sports Complex, Salinas, carodeo.com
Oct. 14
Aquila Theater: Pride and Prejudice
8pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org
Oct. 14-16
The Robinson Jeffers Fall Festival
5pm Fri and Sat, 9am Sun, Robinson Jeffers Tor House, 624-1813, torhouse.org
Oct. 15-16
Rebels & Renegades Music Festival
Starting a brand-new music festival is a risk – it takes trust to be willing to take a leap of faith. Dan and Amy Sheehan of Good Vibez Presents are taking the leap, and diving deep into the world of Americana music, with the inaugural Rebels & Renegades Music Festival. Well-known locally for their work organizing the Cali Roots festival, the Sheehans have been tinkering with this idea since at least 2019. Both listen to a lot of Americana/bluegrass and alt-country music, and they’ve been wanting to organize a festival in a different genre for a while. This year that vision will finally take the stage(s) at the Monterey County Fair and Event Center in a bid to become another long-running, beloved annual music festival. “It’s all a grand experiment – which makes it fun and exciting,” Amy says. [TCL]
Monterey County Fair and Event Center, Monterey, 372-5863, rebelsandrenegadesfest.com
Oct. 15
Chamber Music Monterey Bay presents: Jupiter String Quartet
7:30pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 625-2212, chambermusicmontereybay.org
Oct. 15
Army of Darkness
8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Oct. 16
Greenfield Harvest Festival
11am-5pm, Downtown Greenfield, 582-8332, greenfieldartscenter.org
Oct. 16
Cellist Jari Piper
4pm, Henry Miller Memorial Library, Big Sur, 667-2574, henrymiller.org
Oct. 16
Gunhild Carling – Sweden’s Queen of Swing
5pm, Paper Wing Theatre, Monterey, 905-5684, paperwing.com
Oct. 20
Mozart En Route
7pm, SandBox, Sand City, sandboxsandcity.com
Oct. 21-Nov. 6
How Black Mothers Say I Love You
7:30pm Friday-Saturday and 2pm Sunday, The Western Stage, Salinas, 755-6816, westernstage.com
Oct. 21
In Conversation: Frontlines and Home Fires, Bruce Haley with Judy Walgren
2-3pm, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org
Oct. 21-29
A Wrinkle in Time
7pm (2pm on Saturdays), Ariel Theatrical, Salinas, 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org
Oct. 22
Patrick Watson
7pm, Henry Miller Memorial Library, Big Sur, folkyeah.com
Oct. 22-23
Music in the Forest
3-6:30pm Saturday and 2-5pm Sunday, Outdoor Forest Theater, Carmel, 622-0100, pacrep.org
Oct. 25
Bright Eyes
8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Oct. 27
Artist Talk: Nicole Jean Hill, Curator, Educator, Artist
5-6pm, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org
Oct. 27
Día de los Muertos with Artist in Residence Victor-Mario Zaballa
5:30 – 6:30pm, Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org
Oct. 28
Holi Moli: Beginners Mind – group art exhibition
5pm, The Carl Cherry Center, Carmel, 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org
Oct. 29
Hacienda Halloween Fall Festival
1-6pm, Hacienda, 7180 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel, 293-8133, haciendacv.store
Oct. 29
Peacherine Ragtime Orchestra: Spooky Silents
8pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org
Oct. 29
Felipe Esparza
8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Oct. 29-30
Celebrating the Beatles
7:30pm Saturday and 6:30pm Sunday, Outdoor Forest Theater, Carmel, 622-0100, pacrep.org
Oct. 30
Bruce and Pamela Forman Present: Julie London – A Nighttime Voice
2-4pm, The Carl Cherry Center, Carmel, 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org
Oct. 30
Youth Music Monterey – Concert No. 1
3pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 375-1992, youthmusicmonterey.org
Oct. 31
Bal Masque
6pm, Nepenthe, Big Sur, 667-2345, nepenthe.com
NOVEMBER
Nov. 3
Artist Talk: Chris Johnson
Noon-1pm, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org
Nov. 3
Capitol Comedy
8pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 625-2212, sunsetcenter.org
Nov. 3
Three Dog Night
8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Nov. 4-5
Ballare Carmel
Carmel Dance Festival’s resident company Ballare Carmel presents a triple world premiere by prominent choreographers. The first performance is by Brooklyn-based Jennifer Archibald, with special guest Maddox Haberdasher; the second by Zurich-based choreographer Ihsan Rustem with set design by local designer Mark Baer. The third performance is by Los Angeles-based choreographer James Gregg with live violin by Edwin Huizinga and Keisuke Nakagoshi from the San Francisco Symphony. Ballare, as well as the Carmel Dance Festival, operates under Artistic Director Lillian Barbeito, who brings dancers from around the world to perform locally. [AP]
8pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, ballarecarmel.org
Nov. 4-13
Eclectic Collective presents Artista Invisibile
7:30pm (Sunday matinees 3pm), The Carl Cherry Center, Carmel, 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org
Nov. 5
Hartnell College Fall Event: “Kaleidoscope: A Celebration of the Arts”
2-5pm, Hartnell College, Salinas, 755-6903, hartnellfoundation.org
Nov. 5
Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt
8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Nov. 6
Carmel Music Society – Telegraph String Quartet
3pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 625-9938, carmelmusic.org
Nov. 10
Bach’s Lunch – free noontime concert
Noon-1pm, SandBox, Sand City, sandboxsandcity.com
Nov. 10
Musikiwest presents “The Degenerates”
7pm, SandBox, Sand City, sandboxsandcity.com
Nov. 10
Dropkick Murphys
8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Nov. 11-Dec. 3
Tuck Everlasting
7:30pm Thursday-Saturday and 2pm Sunday, The Western Stage, Salinas, 755-6816, westernstage.com
Nov 12
Pre-Holiday Wearable Art Fashion Show
2pm, Pacific Grove Art Center, Pacific Grove, 375-2208, pgartcenter.org
Nov. 12
Spotlight Tour: Fall Exhibitions Overview
3-5pm, Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org
Nov. 12
Opening Reception for November exhibitions
4-7pm, Carmel Art Association, Carmel, 250-3347, carmelart.org
Nov. 12
Freestyle Mega-Show
7pm, Fox Theater, Salinas, 758-8459, foxtheatersalinas.com
Nov. 12
Chamber Music Monterey Bay presents: Jaime Laredo, Sharon Robinson and friends with Anna Polonsky, piano, and Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola
7:30pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 625-2212, chambermusicmontereybay.org
Nov. 12
Trevor Hall
8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Nov. 16
The Cult
8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Nov. 18
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party
8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Nov. 19-20
Monterey Symphony – Emergence
This kickoff of the Monterey Symphony’s 2022-2023 season also marks the first concert by new Symphony Music Director Jayce Ogren. After a search, which included live, in-concert job interview performances for four finalists, the organization settled on the multi-talented Ogren. “Emergence,” his first outing in the role, will begin with Igor Stravinsky’s Berceuse and Finale from The Firebird before moving to the music of Steven Macky, Puccini and more. “I think I’ve established a bit of a calling card of conducting the stuff that is challenging and can push the envelope,” Ogren told the Weekly when he got the job. Here’s a chance to hear what he’s bringing to the table. [TCL]
7:30pm Saturday and 3pm Sunday, Sunset Center, Carmel, 646-8511, montereysymphony.org
Nov 19-20
“Miniatures 2022” Opening Weekend
11am-5pm, Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org
Nov. 19
International Juried Exhibition – opening
4-6pm, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org
Nov. 19
Pacific Grove Hootenanny
7-9:30pm, Pacific Grove Art Center, Pacific Grove, 375-2208, pgartcenter.org
Nov. 19
Frankie Quiñones
8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Nov. 20
Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
4pm, SandBox, Sand City, sandboxsandcity.com
Nov. 25
Vienna Boys Choir
8pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org
DECEMBER
Dec. 1
Caifanes
8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Dec. 9-10
Christmas in the Adobes
One of the loveliest features of downtown Monterey is its historic adobes, each of which tells a story of California’s first capital, and the people who lived there. This festive annual weekend is a rare chance to get the feeling for what it would have really been like in Spanish Alta California, with music, dance, treats and a sprinkling of historical information thanks to volunteers in period dress. Walk around town and explore the lovingly decorated adobes, and their history. Some of these buildings are mostly closed to the public, and open just for this holiday occasion, which is also a fundraiser for Monterey State Historic Park. Check in at Pacific House, then just follow the candle-lit walkways. [SR]
5-9pm, locations around downtown Monterey, mshpa.org/christmasintheadobes
Dec. 2-10
A Christmas Carol, The Musical
7pm (additional 2pm show Saturdays), Ariel Theatrical, Salinas, 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org
Dec. 3
Free Family Fun Day: Mini Masterpieces
11am-1pm, Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org
Dec. 4
Tom Segura
8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Dec. 9-10
Smuin’s “The Christmas Ballet”
7:30pm Friday and 2pm Saturday, Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org
Dec. 9
Make Merry at The Cherry
5-7pm, The Carl Cherry Center, Carmel, 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org
Dec. 9
Squirrel Nut Zippers
8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Dec. 10
Holiday Reception for December exhibitions
4-7pm, Carmel Art Association, Carmel, 250-3347, carmelart.org
Dec. 10
Al Franken
8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Dec. 10
STEVE TREVIñO
8pm, Fox Theater, Salinas, 758-8459, foxtheatersalinas.com
Dec. 11
Along Came Betty, Jazz at The Cherry
2pm, The Carl Cherry Center, Carmel, 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org
Dec. 16
Switchfoot – Christmas Tour
8pm, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Dec. 18
Carmel Music Society – George Li, piano
3pm, Sunset Center, Carmel, 625-9938, carmelmusic.org
Dec. 21
“Guided by Something More Powerful” – Tone & Texture Winter Solstice
7pm, SandBox, Sand City, sandboxsandcity.com
Dec. 31
First Night Monterey
2pm-midnight, various venues throughout downtown Monterey, 373-4778, firstnightmonterey.org
