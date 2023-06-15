Car Week is not the only time fun car events come to Monterey. The Monterey Rock & Rod Festival began in 2007, and it is all about old beautiful cars and trucks – 1975 and older.
“It took us two years to put it together for the first time,” says Terry Wecker, the driving force behind the festival that celebrates the sound of old cars and old rock and roll.
For him, it all started with a “very pristine” black and silver Chevy from 1957 that he and his wife Angela bought for their 10th anniversary. That led to membership and eventual longtime presidency of the Gold Coast Rods of Central California.
Since 2004, Wecker has been on the board of the Gateway Center of Monterey County, a local nonprofit that serves adults with developmental disabilities (his father, John F. Wecker, was the co-founder of Gateway). That was where he pitched an idea of a car show; the festival became Gateway Center’s major fundraiser and awareness event – that’s where all the proceeds go.
The first edition of the Rock & Rod Festival featured salsa singer Johnny Rivera and was held in April 2007. “April was a mistake,” Wecker says. “It started to rain and Johnny called his agent and started to pack up. I looked at the sky, and then the sun came out, and the show went on.”
The featured music comes from the ’60s and ’70s, but the ’80s are allowed too. Rock & Rod Festival organizers are proud of its musical lineups, which always include Jeremy “Elvis” Pearce and The Memphis Sons, and in the past have featured stars like the NYC soul group Little Anthony and the Imperials, or Brian Hyland of “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini” fame.
“It’s 50-50,” Wecker says when asked if people come for music or for the cars. “Everybody likes classic cars, but I know some people follow the artists.”
Wecker adds he has been observing a generational exchange; some young people show up with cars they purchased from older collectors.
Is the love affair between humans and old cars purely about aesthetics?
“Old cars are the only cars that increase in value,” Wecker says, confirming the worst expectation – that they just don’t make them like they used to.
MONTEREY ROCK & ROD FESTIVAL 10am-6pm Saturday, June 17. Custom House Plaza, Monterey. Free/$80 first car entry. montereyrockrod.com.
