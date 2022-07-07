Pacific Grove has a new art studio, right off Lighthouse Avenue, that presents the work of three generations of glass artists and one jade specialist. Studio 171 is a gallery and a workspace for three of the four artist-owners – Jennifer Hallock, Josh Robertson, Cindy Horning and Ryann Horning. The shop, offering unique, locally made, affordable art, opened in March 2022.
One of the four artists is always at the store, where Hallock, her daughter (Ryann) and her former mother-in-law (Cindy) create most of their glass magic and hold classes. The space is filled with colored glass in various forms, many of them nods to the natural world: blue starfish, orange jellyfish, seahorses, monarch butterflies.
“My mom and I were looking for a bigger studio,” Ryann says. They all had previous studios in various locations in P.G. They finally decided to come together as a family.
Ryann Horning has been doing glass art for about five years but is “very familiar with the process,” since she has been observing her mom doing it forever, she says. In addition, she makes stickers, which are also for sale at Studio 171, most of them soothing, pastel-colored, with Pacific Grove motifs: ocean and the sky.
“I like stickers myself,” she says. “People put them on their cars. They can be good for presents.”
As if to prove the point, a customer at the register takes a sticker she just bought and decorates her oversized water bottle. “To remember this place,” she says.
Hallock specializes in stained glass art, does custom work for homes, makes jewelry and leads stained glass workshops. Robertson, Hallock’s husband, crafts jade and his jewelry – earrings and necklaces made of the deep green stone – is on display.
Cindy Horning, meanwhile, has as much as 22 years of experience crafting glass. Her specialty is fused glass, where material is cut and molded into various forms: cats, hearts, monsters.
There are more artistically inclined family members and some of their work is on display at Studio 171, too. Refusing to believe that mixing work and family is hard, all four owners are so far delighted with the setup; when asked where they want to be in a year or two, they point to the happy present.
“We want to be right here, doing this,” Hallock says.
