Skate Doc
A premiere of KETCH, a short film by Alex Ramirez about the local skateboarding community, is a one-time opportunity. He will show it on the “big screen” once, before posting it online. The 11-minute short film, documenting the past five months of Saturday outings by a school in Monterey. “Documenting skateboarding is a labor of love for me and this place in time feels special,” says, Ramirez, who’s been involved with the community for the last 10 years. The skateboarding crew has about 12 members, the oldest being 48 years old. “It started during the pandemic,” Ramirez adds. “It felt safe to meet outside, and every Sunday I would upload a video of what I filmed.” That’s how KETCH came into being. Ramirez is a local filmmaker and video editor. No other public screenings are planned, so make sure to go out and celebrate. [AP]
7pm Friday, Sept. 16. Other Brother Beer Co., 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. Free. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com.
Laugh Out Loud
Here’s a night out that your doctor will support. No joke – laughter is good for your health. It can help alleviate stress, decrease heart rate and blood pressure, and produce endorphins. So consider this lineup of local acts in a comedy variety showcase, presenting a range of jokes and a range of performance styles like stand-up routines, sketch and improv. There’s a little bit of everything, and at least a few acts are guaranteed to make you laugh. Director Maria Dawson – a founding member of Monterey Playback Theatre, Women of Whimsy and other improv troupes – has made it a mission to bring local performers together for variety shows like this. So it’s about laughter, but also celebrating the local comedy scene. [SR]
7pm Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17. Carl Cherry Center for the Arts, 4th and Guadalupe, Carmel. $15. Recommended for ages 16 and up. 646-1188, comedyvarietyshowcase.com.
Follow the Pumpkin
The 10th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch is here. This Carmel extravaganza has grown into a two-day event presented by MEarth, a local environmental nonprofit. It features a dazzling display of hand-blown glass pumpkins created by glass artist Nick Leonoff (the Carmel-based founder of the Glass Pumpkin Patch, who has been blowing glass since 2004) and a curated group of local glass artists. Some of the pieces produced at Leonoff’s glass studio will be featured in the pumpkin patch onsite; many more will be shipped via catalog orders. “For me, this is a way to stay connected to the community,” Leonoff says. Eat some delicious food from the MEarth garden and local chefs. Enjoy live music and performers, buy California native plants, and connect with new and old friends. [AP]
10am-5pm Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18. Carmel Middle School, 4380 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. Free. 624-1032, mearthcarmel.org.
Go-Go For It
Anyone who mulls over the prose of 16th-century sonnet writer and novelist Sir Philip Sidney also turns to the poetic body of work left to us by The Go-Gos. Scholars find Sidney’s influence in hits like “We Got the Beat” and… no, we’re just guessing here. There’s no explanation (that we care to look up) as to why someone would transform Sidney’s complicated tale of royalty and love, The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia, into a musical comedy featuring songs by the great ’80s pop band. But it works. Head Over Heels tells the story of a beloved royal family trying to save its kingdom while finding suitable husbands for the daughters, only to discover the encompassing power of love. And if that seems like an old story, one: duh! Sir Philip wrote it in like the 1570s; two: Go-Gos music makes us want to dance. The Western Stage production is directed by Leo Cortez, with musical direction by Don Dally. Get ready to go-go see it. [DF]
7:30pm Thursday-Saturdays, and 2pm Sunday matinees, Sept. 17-Oct. 1. The Western Stage, 411 Central Ave., Salinas. $30. 755-6816, westernstage.com.
Sea SaNctuary
Technically this day-long celebration of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary happens across the bay in Santa Cruz. But while that’s generally outside the purview of this newspaper, the sanctuary is right here in Monterey County, too. Sanctuary Fest celebrates 30 years of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary (and 50 years of the entire sanctuary system) with free stand-up paddle boarding lessons at Cowell Beach, free wildlife tours at the Santa Cruz Wharf (be sure to register for these activities), marine science talks at the Sanctuary Exploration Center (35 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz) and much more. Celebrate the bay with friends from both sides of it. [TCL]
10am-3pm Sunday, Sept. 18. Santa Cruz Wharf, Sanctuary Exploration Center and Cowell Beach, Santa Cruz. montereybay.noaa.gov/new/2022/220918sanctuaryfest.html.
ACROSS CULTURES
Seaside’s second annual Oaxaca by the Sea festivity promises to be even more special than the last, because it’s the beginning of a relationship: A delegation from Oaxaca de Juarez will be in attendance to sign a “sister city” agreement with Seaside, which has a rich Oaxacan community. And this year, unlike last, the city will closing off Canyon Del Rey in front of City Hall, and the festivities will spill across the street. There will be music and traditional dance performances – danza de la pluma (“dance of the feathers”) and flor de piña (“pineapple dance”) – and of course, Oaxacan cuisine. We’re talking tlayudas, moles, tejate – a drink made from corn and cacao that dates back to pre-Hispanic times – and more. There will also be vendors offering Oaxaca’s distinctive arts and crafts. The sister city signing ceremony begins at 1pm. No alcohol or dogs, and parking is limited, so alternative transportation is encouraged. [DS]
10:30am-5pm Sunday, Sept. 18. Laguna Grande Regional Park across from Seaside City Hall, 440 Harcourt Ave., Seaside. bit.ly/oaxacabythesea.
Accordion King
A great way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month – which began Sept. 15 – is listening to and singing songs by Ramón Ayala, known as el rey del acordeón (the accordion king) and his Bravos del Norte. Ayala is one the main exponents of música norteña, a genre of regional Mexican music, and his songs are a classic during parties and festivities in many Mexican and Mexican-American households. Ayala has been performing for decades, bringing generations together with his music. Every year he does roughly 70 concerts in the U.S. Go enjoy his greatest hits, including “Chaparra de mi amor,” “Un rinconcito en el cielo,” and “Bonita finca de adobe” in a live show. [CJ]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.