Hot Picks 01.05.23

Jan. 5
In an age where most folks are glued to one screen or another for the majority of their waking hours, it’s an often refreshing and revitalizing change of pace to unplug to interact with the world in ways that don’t involve microchips. And while there are many ways to do that, one of the most underrated, and most social, are good, old-fashioned board games, whether it’s Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit or the irreverent – and now classic – Cards Against Humanity (though it doesn’t have a board). To that end, the Monterey History and Art Association is hosting a board game night at the Stanton Center, which the nonprofit has rebranded as MHAA Salvador Dali (an exhibit of Dali lithographs is now housed in the building). Light bites and sippers are welcome, and punctuality is not a must – if you come late, you’ll be brought into the fold, and games will be ongoing throughout. It’s a chance to meet new people and new games, but reserve your spot online ASAP if you’re keen, as spots are limited. [DS]
5:30-8:30pm Thursday, Jan. 5. 5 Custom House Plaza, Monterey. Ages 10+ only. Free. 372-2608, mhaadali.com/events.
Jan. 6
Written in the Stars
According to the ancient Indian Vedas, a person’s karma is informed by the position of stars and planets in the sky. Thus, Vedic astrology is considered a way to help understand one’s karma and one’s path in life. This may be starting to sound a little like the Western astrology you find in a column at the back of this very newspaper, but Western and Vedic astrology are actually based on different calculations and may yield different conclusions. So what does a Vedic look at the constellations say about this new year 2023? Find out at this special presentation. [TCL]
4-6pm Friday, Jan. 6. Harrison Memorial Library, Ocean Avenue and Lincoln Street, Carmel. Free. ci.carmel.ca.us/library.
Booking It
Do you have a new year’s resolution to read more? It’s not too late to make one even if you can never get caught up on all of those classics – there’s just not enough time. Maybe you need a little extra motivation to pick up a book, or to get through a book to the end. If so, you’re not alone, especially when it comes to meaty topics that can seem intimidating. Consider joining a philosophy reading group or an anarchist reading group at Old Capitol Books to make sense of some big and difficult ideas, and check in to see what other recurring groups might come along in 2023. Readings are posted for free on the bookstore’s website, and no prior knowledge of the topic at hand is required. The year begins with a meeting of the anarchist reading group, covering anarchism 101, on Jan. 6. Happy reading. [SR]
7pm Friday, Jan. 6. Old Capitol Books, 482 Alvarado St. (upstairs), Monterey. Free. 747-1322, oldcapitolbooks.com.
Jan. 7
Winter Party
The monthly Dads Read event features a different community member (not a requirement that he’s a dad, but often is) reading a story, plus an activity – like face painting, or a performance by the Marina High School Marching Band or musical groups like Bag O’ Tricks.
What better way for little kids to start their first Saturday of the year than by listening to a story and dancing during January’s Dads Read, a dance party edition. The story and music are in DJ John Upshaw’s hands. Kids also enjoy outdoor play, a gymnastics circuit, popcorn and juice. Plus, parents can exchange clothes, thanks to Buy Nothing Marina. [CJ]
10am-noon Saturday, Jan. 7. Outside the Marina Branch Library, 190 Seaside Circle, Marina. (If it’s raining, the event will move indoors). Free. 883-7507.
Jan. 8
Dance Delight
“Music and dance are two independent art forms, yet they undeniably co-exist,” state the event organizers at the SandBox, a venue that hosts concerts, spoken word artists, film screenings and art parties that focus on ingenuity and building the community. Come experience a live performance that captures the relationship between music and dance. There’s a performance from Gabriel Young, the principal oboist of the San Francisco Opera, and you’ll hear pieces ranging from greats of the past, like Mozart, to present-day music from Peteris Vasks with his Castillo Interiors for violin and cello. This composition is in collaboration with Ballare Carmel, a local dance ensemble, which provides choreography for the performance. [KH]
3pm Sunday, Jan. 8. SandBox, 440 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. $45; $25/students and military. sandboxsandcity@gmail.com, sandboxsandcity.com.
Jan. 11
Marxed Man
You’ve heard of Babe Ruth, right? You know – 714 home runs, seven World Series championships, Hall of Fame, that sort of thing? He was pretty good, sure. But Richard Marx’s first album went triple platinum. From 1987-1994 he strung together 14 Top 20 hits, with three chart toppers. His first seven singles hit the top five. “Dance with My Father” won a Grammy (bycomparison, his much-heralded “St. Elmo’s Fire” was merely nominated). He has power ballads like “Right Here Waiting” and “Hold On to the Nights” to his credit. And Marx just keeps going. “Another One Down” from his 2020 album Limitless reached the top 20. And he has another album, Songwriter, on the market. We could keep reeling off his musical achievements, but it’s best to keep it simple: Babe Ruth is the Richard Marx of baseball. And with Marx, the hits keep coming. They are pretty much all home runs, too. [DF]
