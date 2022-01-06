Hot Picks 01.06.22

Marcia Perry, Solo
Marcia Perry started her career in Colorado in 1973, designing book illustrations, fine art paintings, sculptures and murals. She’s been living and working in Monterey since 1990, and in 2000 she co-founded the Youth Arts Collective (YAC) in downtown Monterey, and in the two decades since has been noted mostly for helping cultivate new, young artists – but she is herself a children’s book author and illsutrator and this show puts her work on display. “My solo show is a rare opportunity for me to share in one place some of the art I have been making over the past 20-plus years,” Perry wrote. “I will be showing paintings, prints, sculpture and books. My most recent work is in ceramic sculpture and mobiles. I have always been attracted to the beautiful truths found in nature and spiritual symbolism. It is my intention not just to replicate them, but to illuminate them.” [AP]
Opening reception 3-7pm Saturday, Jan. 8. Sylvan Gallery, 613 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. Exhibit runs through Feb. 6. Regular gallery hours: noon-4pm Saturdays and Sundays. 393-1990. Visit marciaperry.com and yacstudios.org for details.
Signing On
There are a couple of questions you might want to clear up before treading off to River House Books on Jan. 9, when Renée Patin Farrington will be autographing her book In the Shadow of the Sign. First of all, what’s this sign she’s referring to? And just who is Renée Patin Farrington, anyway? Well, the sign is the famous series of boards that spell out HOLLYWOOD. The hill that supports it casts a shadow on beautiful downtown Burbank, where she grew up… with a father who illustrated Donald Duck for Disney, a neighbor who created Jiminy Cricket, classmates like Natalie Wood, a college boyfriend who became “America’s most famous sculptor” – that’s from a bio, and the account leaves it there. So Alexander Calder? Sol LeWitt? Jasper Johns? See, that’s why you go to book signings. The book is a photo-filled autobiography and Farrington has stories to tell. She studied at the Louvre. She was a private instructor for the children of Tinseltown’s biggest names. She designed toys and cruised the world. And she’s 80, so that’s just scratching the surface. [DF]
1pm Sunday, Jan. 9. River House Books, 208 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. 626-2665, riverhousebookscarmel.com.
Poetry Explained
What’s in a poem? The Monterey Bay Poetry Consortium and Old Capitol Books present two local poetesses, Barbara Mossberg and Maria Garcia Teutsch, in a conversation and poetry reading. Mossberg’s latest book is based on her experience as a California laureate, Poet in Residence of Pacific Grove: Here for the Present: A Grammar of Happiness in the Present Imperfect, Live from the Poet’s Perch. Like Mossberg, Teutsch is an award-winning poet and professor. Her newest collection, The Swallows of America, was published by Dancing Girl Press in 2021. She teaches poetry and creative writing at Hartnell College, is the founder and editor-in-chief of Ping-Pong Free Press, and publisher and editor-in-chief of Poet Republik Ltd. [AP]
2pm Sunday, Jan. 9 via Zoom. Email jfellguth@sbcglobal.net by 5pm on Saturday, Jan. 8 to receive a login link.
Fish Tales
“The Japanese Fishermen of Monterey Bay” is the topic of local historian Tim Thomas’ talk, hosted by the local chapter of the Native Daughters of the Golden West. Thomas, a fourth-generation native of the Monterey area, knows the subject well as the author of The Japanese of the Monterey Peninsula. He’s also co-author of Monterey’s Waterfront and serves on the board of directors for the Japanese American Citizens League of Monterey Peninsula Heritage Center, where he is also the curator. After the talk, nibble on refreshments and check out the historic adobe House of the Four Winds, built in 1835. [PM]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.