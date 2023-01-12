Hot Picks 01.12.23

Jan. 13-14
Sunny Vibes
If there’s one thing we’re sure everyone (including the land itself) is in need of after all this rain, it’s a ray or two of sunshine. While the actual sun may or may not make an appearance this weekend, the Los Angeles-based band Mapache promises to bring sunny sounds to Fernwood for two nights of shows (the Saturday, Jan. 14 show is sold out). Sway to the sounds and sweet harmonies of Sam Blasucci and Clay Finch, and imagine the sunnier days of spring that are just ahead. [TCL]
10pm Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14. Fernwood Tavern, 47200 Highway 1, Big Sur. $50. folkyeah.com/#/mapache-big-sur-113-114.
Jan. 14
Beyond Epic
The tale of two star-crossed lovers, Queen Dido of Carthage and Aeneas, told by Virgil in the epic poem Aeneid, was the inspiration for one of the top Baroque operas of its time, Dido and Aeneas, by composer Henry Purcell in 1688. The story is peak tragic: The two are brought together by the Greek gods Juno and Venus, only to have two other gods, Jupiter and Mercury, tear them apart; Dido is so bereft with grief that she ends her life with Aeneas’ sword. Her end is made all the more dramatic by doing so on top of a pre-built funeral pyre that is set ablaze after she succumbs. Part of Purcell’s opera is “Dido’s Lament,” and the world-famous Brentano Quartet – featuring Mark Steinberg (violin), Serena Canin (violin), Misha Amory (viola) and Nina Lee (cello) – has set out to perform a new piece inspired by both Purcell and the broader story of Queen Dido that they are calling “Dido Reimagined.” They bring the piece to the Sunset Center courtesy of Chamber Music Monterey Bay, along with Purcell’s aria and other selections of Baroque opera. It should be epic in its own right. [PM]
7:30pm Saturday, Jan. 14. Sunset Center, San Carlos Street and 8th Avenue, Carmel. $30-$75. chambermusicmontereybay.org/concerts.
Jan. 15
Berber Sounds
How about a music trip to Morocco? SandBox presents AZA, a sextet founded by Fattah Abbou and Mohamed Aoualou to foster traditional Tamazight (Berber) music. While the founders are Berbers (indigenous people of North Africa whose recorded history dates back to 3,300 years ago) and played music for over 25 years in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco, AZA was founded upon their move to the U.S. Based in Santa Cruz, AZA has released two albums of original music. Abbou (lead vocals, traditional string instruments and percussion) and Aoualou (vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, percussion) are joined by four California musicians, providing for the real fusion. Prepare for what is often described as Saharan-African blues, with an original California twist. AZA’s stirring performances feature deep, danceable rhythms, intricate string melodies and soaring, soulful vocals. [AP]
3pm Sunday, Jan. 15. 440 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. $25-$35. Sandboxsandcity.com.
Folklore Comes to Life
Submerge yourself in a reimagined world of fairytales and Eastern European folklore – and enjoy scenes from Thistlefoot with its author GennaRose Nethercott – at this author talk. Nethercott narrates passages from her debut book while a hand-crafted puppetry box show animates the scenes using hand-cut paper images. She also creates poems for strangers on a 1952 Hermes Rocket typewriter with her team the Traveling Poetry Emporium. Thistlefoot was named one the best books of the year by various publications, including the Wall Street Journal and NPR. [CJ]
6-7:30pm Sunday, Jan. 15. The Secret Garden at Pilgrim’s Way Bookstore, Dolores Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel. Free. 624-4955, pilgrimsway.com.
Jan. 16
BE THE DREAM
Martin Luther King Jr. was a giant in the civil rights movement and paved the way for lasting change – even as the fight continues today. This parade and celebration honor Dr. King’s legacy, and also invite us all to continue the work he started: “Together We Can Be the Dream,” the event tagline reads. The parade begins at 11am at the corner of Obama Way and Noche Buena, and ends at Oldemeyer Center for remarks from author/coach/entreprenuer Cedric Nash. The day is hosted by the city of Seaside and C3 Community Collaborative. [SR]
11am-4pm Monday, Jan. 16. After parade, at Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Ave., Seaside. Free. 238-2125, blusk@mpusd.k12.ca.us.
MLK For a Day
If you want to celebrate Martin Luther King Day and enjoy some of the civil rights leader’s favorite foods – including pecan pie, fried chicken and vegan collard greens – it’s all at the groundbreaking ceremony for the MLK bust that will be installed outside of the Marina library. The bust was in storage for 13 years and was recently restored (see story, p. 10). The event also features music and MLK-themed crafts for kids. [CJ]
2pm Monday, Jan. 16. Marina library, 190 Seaside Circle, Marina. Free; RSVP advised. 884-1212, mmowery@cityofmarina.org.
Jan. 17
Mess Call
How disappointing would it be to walk into Dana K. White’s home and find junk tumbling from every shelf, closet and crevice? Probably on par with seeing Chef Thomas Keller slumped on his couch brushing off Cheez-Its crumbs, or watching pianist Khatia Buniatishvili go absolutely giddy over the early work of Justin Bieber. You see, White is an expert in home decluttering. She is the author of best-sellers like Decluttering at the Speed of Life and Organizing for the Rest of Us, and continues her helpful ways with a podcast “A Slob Comes Clean.” If anyone knows how to rid us of those boxes of stuff we will never use again but can’t quite get rid of, it’s White. Good news for those in need of her advice. White comes to the Salinas Public Library virtually for an author talk that will get you started shoveling a pathway through your closet. [DF]
11am Tuesday, Jan. 17. Salinas Public Library, 350 Lincoln Ave., Salinas. Register at libraryc.org/salinaspubliclibrary or email jissellad@ci.salinas.ca.us with any questions. For more, 758-7311, salinaspubliclibrary.org.
Becoming an Artist
BookWorks hosts author Meg Howrey, a novelist and former professional dancer, who talks about her new novel They’re Going to Love You. Based in Los Angeles, Howrey often draws from her experiences as a professional dancer and actor in New York City and L.A. Her latest novel is set in the world of professional ballet, New York City during the AIDS crisis, and in present-day Los Angeles. The novel addresses the challenges of a body in ballet training and what consequences it has on the psyche. Reading about hopes and struggles of the young protagonist who attempts to follow in the footsteps of her mother, a former Balanchine ballerina, readers are beautifully and bitterly reminded of what it takes to become an artist in America. [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.