Navigating Dystopia
If the firehose of bad news about climate change – and most everything else – has you feeling hopeless with the state of the world, Daniela Bryan is here to help. As a life coach who works with her clients to teach them sustainable best practices and advise them on how to stay nimble and adaptive in an ever-changing world, and how to make the most impact, Bryan is hosting a two-session workshop to help others with all these things, and to connect with like-minded people and feel heard. At the first session attendees will, among other things, make a declaration about what’s important to them. This event is for people who want to create positive change in the world, and feel more empowered to do so. [DS]
5:30pm Thursday, Jan. 13. The Pearl Works, 288 Pearl St., Monterey. $30-$60 (sliding scale for what attendees are comfortable paying). 645-1165, archieapp.co/the-pearlworks-1/public/events.
Selfie Style
What do you see when you look in the mirror? What part of yourself would you like to have be seen? Creative self portraiture allows artists to explore the subject of self – in some ways that will look familiar and others that push the boundaries. That’s the theme of the Carl Cherry Center’s newest exhibit, Face It. Twenty-one artists participate in displaying portraits (of themselves, of friends, of a spirit animal, etc.) in a range of styles and mediums including painting, photography, printmaking and mixed media. You’ll see artists including Aki Ouye, Don Hughes and more in ways you’ve never seen before – and maybe find a new way to see yourself, too. [TCL]
Opens 12-4pm Friday, Jan. 14; then Wednesday-Saturday until Saturday, Feb. 19. Carl Cherry Center for the Arts, 4th and Guadalupe, Carmel. Free. 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org.
Funny People at Folktale
This is not the first time the legendary San Francisco Comedy Competition will be held in a Carmel Valley winery. SFCC is a stand-up comedy contest held each September, originally conceived by Bay Area comedian Frank Kidder. The competition has evolved from two nights of 20 comics performing to its current multi-week format. This particular show is a showcase for their “best-of” performers, and includes two recent winners and one of last year’s finalists – Chelsea Bearce. The show will also welcome back the most recent winner, Ryan Goodcase, who performed at Folktale in 2021. Another performer is Sterling Scott, who won the final night at Folktale in 2019. This performance is outdoors; dress for the weather. [AP]
6pm Friday, Jan. 14. Folktale Winery & Vineyards, 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. $50. Reservations required; no walk-ins. 293-7500, folktalewinery.com.
Growing a Park
One of 2021’s great local success stories was government approvals and funding for Carr Lake Park in Salinas, which will transform a former lake-turned-farmland into its next phase – a six-acre community park and 67-acre habitat and restoration area. Now it’s time for volunteers to get involved in the transformation. At this volunteer planting, co-hosted by Big Sur Land Trust, Blue Zones Monterey County and CSUMB’s Return of the Natives, join in planting natives like California poppies, yarrow, milkweed and mugwort. A site tour of the park-in-progress is also included. Space is limited and masks are required for participants. [SR]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.