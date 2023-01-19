Hot Picks 01.19.23

Jan. 19
Historic Celebration
Reaching age 92 is worth marking a fuss about. The Monterey History and Art Association is reaching that milestone on Jan. 19, and is inviting everyone to come celebrate. It’s the oldest nonprofit in Monterey County, having incorporated in 1931 with an initial mission to save Old Monterey’s adobes. Some of the city’s most prominent citizens of the time who were experts in art, architecture and local history banded together in the effort, which included making repairs to California’s First Theater and purchasing and repairing multiple adobes that still stand today. The group currently owns the Casa Serrano adobe, built in 1843, as well as two other historic wooden structures – Doud House, and a church built in 1876 that houses the Mayo Hayes O’Donnell Library – and the Monterey History and Art at Stanton Center on Custom House Plaza. The public is encouraged to drop into the Stanton Center for a piece of cake and to see the new exhibits now on display, including works by acclaimed artists of the region that MHAA has collected over its 92 years. [PM]
6-8pm Thursday, Jan. 19. Stanton Center, 5 Custom House Plaza, Monterey. Free. 372-2608, mhaadali.com.
Brain Storm
One of the things about creativity is that it can sometimes be elevated by synergy – that’s why TV shows have writers’ rooms, where creative folks bounce ideas off each other and ultimately settle on what they think is best. And oftentimes, the best ideas are ones that spring from that feedback loop, where one idea leads to another, and then another, and so on, until a consensus is reached. The same is true for artists in nearly every medium: Pablo Picasso had a studio in Paris that he shared with other painters of note, including Georges Braque, Amedeo Modigliani and Juan Gris – they inspired each other. That’s the spirit of Create & Connect, a recurring event which happens Jan. 19 on the upper level at Other Brother Beer Co. in Seaside’s downtown. It’s about making the sum greater than the parts, and a chance to meet and mind-meld with fellow creatives. [DS]
6-8pm, Thursday, Jan. 19. Other Brother Beer, 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. Free. instagram.com/createconnectmonterey.
Dancing Queen
What is it that they say about aiming for the moon? For those of us without a dance background (or, um, much coordination), Argentine tango is not the easiest dance to learn. It is, however, incredibly beautiful and captivating, so we understand why one might be interested learning. Good news for locals who want to learn to tango – Monterey Bay Tango is teaching a recurring Thursday evening tango basics class, targeted at beginners who want to learn the fundamentals of this dance. There’s an intermediate class later the same night for all you fast learners. [TCL]
7-9pm Thursday, Jan. 19. House of Four Winds, 540 Calle Principal, Monterey. $10. tangomontereybay.com.
Jan. 20
Ramble On
The California Bluegrass Association’s Otter Opry is back at Monterey United Methodist Church this week with a performance by Canadian bluegrass band The Slocan Ramblers. The Juno Award-nominated group will bring their twangy, acoustic take on American roots music to the Peninsula, including songs from their most recent album Up the Hill and Through the Fog, released last June. Per Otter Opry tradition, the evening will be preceded by a public jam and an outdoor dinner before the Ramblers hit the stage. [RM]
4pm public jam; 5:30pm outside dinner; 7pm concert, Friday, Jan. 20. Monterey United Methodist Church, 1 Soledad Drive, Monterey. $35; $30/CBA members; free/ages 15 and under. Pre-show dinner $17.50. 375-8285, otteropry.org.
Jan. 21
Songs of the Soul
Like other dimensions of Jewish ritual and tradition, cantorial music has a rich history. The role of the Jewish cantor as a musical and spiritual leader emerged during the seventh century. While many of the prayers and songs that cantors lead today come from those ancient sounds, there are also modern melodies in the mix. And cantor Linda Hirschhorn embodies that bridge between ancient and contemporary, spiritual and relatable. She is the director and primary composer for Vocolot, the first-ever Jewish women’s a cappella ensemble; she organized and directed the first Jewish Women’s International Chorus in Kiev in 1994; and from her role as cantor at Temple Beth Sholom in San Leandro, she continues sharing her voice and her love for music with others, including at a vocal workshop and concert at Congregation Beth Israel in Carmel. Sing along, or just listen. [SR]
2:30-4pm vocal workshop; 7:30-9pm concert Saturday, Jan. 21. Congregation Beth Israel, 5716 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. $25 (covers both workshop and concert); RSVP required. 624-2015, carmelbethisrael.org.
Think Fast
Improv is short for improvisation, which is an already shortened way to say “making stuff up as you go along.” Yet improv as an art form is not quite that simple; if it was, then George Santos would be an improv master – but you see, he’s not all that funny. The “I’m a stable genius” guy and that “I am not a crook” character? They did more harm than good. The team at Monterey Comedy Improv, however, has the genre down right. They take suggestions from the audience, craft a scenario on the spot and play it out to laughter and applause. The troupe is quick-witted and hilarious. Yes, it’s all fabricated on the spot. But audience members are better off for it. Indeed, Monterey Comedy Improv turns making stuff up into an art form. [DF]
7pm Saturday, Jan. 21. The Carl Cherry Center, 4th and Guadalupe, Carmel. $20. 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org.
Sing It Out
The bi-monthly hootenanny at the Pacific Grove Art Center has been happening since 1996 and is typically attended by anywhere from 30-70 people. Not even the pandemic stopped this cheerful bunch – the singing simply migrated online. While the word “hootenanny” originates from an Indiana expression denoting a “loose or unorganized gathering,” the modern hootenanny came to life in the late ’50s when Woody Guthrie used the term to label the acoustic jam sessions and group singalongs that were the backbone of the folk music revival of the early ’60s. The group’s guardian angel, Vic Selby, is a former high school teacher and choir instructor who over years developed a thick songbook for community singing. [AP]
