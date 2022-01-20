Hot Picks 01.20.22

Write Stuff
Think writing is just stringing words together? Let’s see how that plays out. Mambo dogface to the banana patch hoodwinked laser fashion is bazillion. Wow – that didn’t work at all. And it’s not even clear if that last one is even a real word. If only there were some way to pick up tips that would turn a jumble of words into powerful ideas, clever stories or witty puns. Well, you’re in luck. Salinas Public Library has launched a writers workshop series via Zoom and it starts with “Get Writing, Keep Writing.” This initial workshop focuses on strategies that will help fit the act of putting words on a screen into your presumably busy schedule, as well as how to keep yourself motivated when writing becomes a slog. Future workshops address such realities as starting a project, editing and sprucing up your work, marketing and so on. Practical stuff, especially if you have something to say. After all, writers know that in the right order words are weapons, sharper than knives. OK – borrowed that from the forgotten ’80s band INXS. Maybe their words weren’t so sharp. Oh, well. If you have questions, contact Adult Services Librarian Jissella Duarte at jissellad@ci.salinas.ca.us. [DF]
5:30-6:30pm Thursday, Jan. 20. Free. Register on Zoom at bit.ly/3z4R96e.
Arts Advocacy For All
The Arts Council for Monterey County presents an event with instructions for how to advocate for arts and culture, featuring Julie Baker, executive director of Californians for the Arts, as their guest. Baker is a passionate art professional. Prior to becoming director, Baker served on the board of Californians for the Arts for four years as chair of the membership committee and of Confluence, an arts advocacy conference. “This event is for artists, institutions and anyone who wants to learn how to advocate for arts,” says Arts4MC Executive Director Jacquie Atchison. “For example, Baker will talk about how students, parents and teachers should phrase letters advocating for more funds for art.” The program will also be recorded for later viewing. [AP]
10am Friday, Jan. 21. Free. Email info@arts4mc.org for the Zoom link, or watch the stream at facebook.com/arts4mc.
Explore Japanese American Heritage
How much do you know about the history of the early Japanese immigrants to the Monterey Peninsula? If your answer to that question is not a lot, but you’re curious, or even if you know lots but are up for a celebration, then this event is for you. Monterey’s Japanese American Citizens League (founded in 1932) is reopening the museum at its Heritage Center (established in downtown Monterey in 2008; the museum first opened about two years ago, only to be promptly closed due to the pandemic) and unveiling a brand-new mural and garden. Take a self-guided tour of the museum, meet Heather Seavey, the artist behind the mural, and hear from Mitsugu Mori, owner of Hana Gardens Del Rey Oaks, about the design of and vision for the new Japanese garden. [TCL]
1-4pm Saturday, Jan. 22. JACL Heritage Center, 424 Adams St., Monterey. Free. 648-8830, jaclmonterey.org.
Big Sur Shroom Brunch
If you’re someone who eats out, you may have seen mushrooms getting a lot of attention on menus lately. With the winter rain comes the peak of wild mushroom season, and the beautiful forests of the Central Coast become a forager’s playground. Returning this year is the Big Sur Foragers Festival, a celebration of wild, edible, local fungi. Although the hikes with expert foragers have sold out, the post-hike brunch, held at Big Sur’s River Inn, still has seats available. Brunch dishes paired with local craft beer, enjoyed under redwood trees with a view overlooking the Big Sur River – is there a better way to spend a Sunday? [CN]
Noon Sunday, Jan. 23. Big Sur River Inn, 46800 Highway 1, Big Sur. $50. bit.ly/ForagerBrunch.
Kids and Creativity
This workshop gives kids an opportunity to get creative and make functional art, working in multiple mediums. Up first, Johnny Wicks Candle Company teaches them how to create a custom candles – they will select scents, colors, shimmers and shapes. After this and while the candles dry, Jess, an instructor from Progress Not Perfection Paint Parties, guides the kids in an exploration of colors and paint as they make their own work using acrylics. [CJ]
2-4:15pm Sunday, Jan. 23. Locally Lit, 269 Bonifacio Place, Monterey. $45 (all supplies included). Masks required. Kids ages 7 and up. 596-9194, pnppaintparty@yahoo.com.
New Year, New Volunteer Opportunities
Maybe you’re looking for a new hobby. Maybe you’re looking to meet new people. Maybe you’re looking to give back. No matter the precise motivations, volunteering your time can be a great way to achieve any of these goals. The Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History has a wide variety of different volunteer opportunities available and is encouraging new volunteers to apply. The museum accepts volunteer museum docents, as you might expect, but also volunteer “monarch docents” – where you spend your time in the Monarch Sanctuary talking with visitors about these migratory butterflies – and “plankton monitor volunteers” who help with the ocean science component of the museum’s mission. And there’s more. What are you waiting for? [TCL]
