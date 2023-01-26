Hot Picks 01.26.23

Jan. 28
Treasure Hunt
Do you feel attached to a bowl of seaglass, or keep a shelf of rocks? Maybe you gravitate to vases of all sizes, or you can’t pass the likeness of an owl – or a pig, a lizard or a butterfly – without considering whether to add it to your collection. The idea of collecting is related to the idea of storytelling in art, and the Monterey Museum of Art and Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History co-host an all-ages workshop about collecting. What are its origins, what are the guiding principles, what draws us to gather and keep and create a story around things? If you wish, bring your own favorite treasures, trinkets and/or curiosities for a shadowbox activity. Prepare to tell the story of your own collection, and learn about how you are part of a great tradition. [SR]
10am-noon Saturday, Jan. 28. Monterey Museum of Art, 559 Pacific St., Monterey. $15; $30/family. 372.5477, montereyart.org.
On Stage
If you’re ready to dance and sing to the rhythm of your favorite song, and feel like a karaoke queen or king on stage, the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Monterey Peninsula is ready for your performance. The church is organizing its sixth karaoke pizza party. Bay Area DJ Danna Morrigan will be at the helm for the evening, with over 15,000 songs under her sleeve from different genres. The event is an intergenerational party, so all ages are welcome. Enjoy a slice of pizza, a drink and give your best American Idol-ready performance. [CJ]
4-9pm Saturday, Jan. 28. Unitarian Universalist Church of the Monterey Peninsula, 490 Aguajito Road, Carmel. Suggested donation $10/adults, $15/family. Food and beverages included; alcoholic beverages available for purchase. 624-7404, uucmp.org.
Cream of the Crop
Last week we learned that Salinas is the worst place in America for cheese lovers. Don’t believe it? Well, it came to us in a press release and – if we remember correctly – the word “study” was used. So there’s no reason to dispute the matter (see Squidfry, p. 19). What makes this tidbit so important is that Bay Area comedian Corde Snell is known as much for his sense of humor as for his disdain for anything curd-related. Could it be any more fitting, then, that Snell headlines this month’s Bricks N Beer Comedy Night at XL Public House in none other than downtown Salinas? Not a chance. We’re not sure where Jamar Pitts, Susan Maletta or Wendy Lewis stand on the question of Stilton, but they join Snell on stage for an evening packed with laughter. Treading Caerphilly? Not a chance. Really, they will string you along all night until, doubled over, you wave “no mozz.” Simply put, you will not leave feeling bleu. [DF]
9pm Saturday, Jan. 28. XL Public House, 127 Main St., Salinas. $10. 800-7625, eventbrite.com.
Through Jan. 29
To the Kelp Forest
If you are a bearer of a photo ID or a utility bill that proves that you are a resident of Monterey County, take advantage of the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s annual open community house and visit – or revisit – sea otters, penguins and the kelp forest, all for free. Sardines, sharks, rockfish and tuna will be there too, and the whales – if you are lucky. The open house program returns after a three-year pandemic-induced hiatus, bringing marine habitats of Monterey Bay to the wide public. “We’re thrilled to bring back this popular tradition,” Aquarium Executive Director Julie Packard said in an announcement. “Our community has always been central to our success. I’m so glad we’re able to show our appreciation.” The offer is also open to residents of Santa Cruz and San Benito counties. The giant Pacific octopus cannot wait to see you all – no tickets or reservations are necessary. [AP]
10am-5pm through Sunday, Jan. 29. 886 Cannery Row, Monterey. Free. 648-4800, montereybayaquarium.org.
Jan. 29
Pottery Pupils
Handmade crafting has continued growing in popularity over the last couple of years. Now, there’s an opportunity to take on a new skill and join the trend, with this introduction to pottery class. Casey Starks Studio is hosting a workshop in which beginners make their own pieces. Learn to slab, pinch and coil, while creating up to two pieces, including a cup, bowl, plate or planter. Students get one-on-one instruction from Starks herself and watch her demonstrate different skills. No prior experience is required. Your pieces will be fired, glazed and ready to pick up – and display proudly – in about three to four weeks. [KH]
10am-noon Sunday, Jan. 29. Casey Starks Studio, 550 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. $135. caseystarks.com.
Jan. 31
Talking Shop
Salinas Public Library’s quarterly virtual writer’s workshop is back this week, and this time the focus is “Activating Your Writer’s Brain” – or, as senior librarian Cathy Andrews puts it, “everything that makes a difference to your writing that isn’t the sitting-down-and-writing part.” As usual, the workshop is helmed by author Bonnie Dillabough, whose own experience is a testament to how it’s never too late to pick up the pen. (Dillabough published her first book several years ago when she was in her early 60s; she’s now at work on her fifth.) Those who can’t make the workshop can watch a recorded version on the library’s YouTube channel. [RM]
6-7pm Tuesday, Jan. 31. Virtual event. Free. bit.ly/JanWritersWorkshop.
Feb. 1
Shared History
The beginning of Black History Month marks the beginning of a special movie screening series. Every Wednesday in February, the nonprofit Black Leaders and Allies Collaborative (BLAAC) will show a movie that examines race and racism in America. The screening is free (and so is the popcorn), but there is one contribution you’re expected to make. After the movie, BLAAC founder Dirrick Williams facilitates a brief conversation (see story, p. 40). What stood out to you in the movie? Made you mad? Made you think? This Wednesday, prepare to learn about the U.S. government’s counterintelligence program against Black organizers in the 1960s and ’70s through the documentary The FBI’s War on Black America. [TCL]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.