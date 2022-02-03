Hot Picks 02.03.22

State of the Arts
The Monterey Museum of Art presents its fourth annual Art of the State symposium. This year the focus is on art in the state’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities – inspired by, and designed as a culmination to, the Shadows from the Past exhibit, which ended Jan. 9. The event’s keynote speaker is Susette Min, a professor of Asian American studies at UC Davis as well as curator and author. Attendees will also hear from artists Nancy Hom, Eryn Kimura, Nguyen Ly and others. The gathered speakers will will share insights about critical issues that impact Asian-American/Pacific Islander art, life and cultures. [TCL]
10am-2pm Saturday, Feb. 5. Online. Free. Register at montereyart.org/event/art-of-the-state-symposium-critical-issues-in-californias-aapi-arts-communities.
831 Night Market
The Sand City night market is back to take care of all your Friday night needs, from dinner to dancing. That means music, arts, food and drinks – all in one place and under the open sky. Expect such vendors as Wild Iris Art (prints and designs from Carmel Valley) or Eclipse Creations (handmade soap). In terms of food, think barbecue, pizza, churros. Bring your kids, there will be art projects and food options for all. This month, the special music performance will be delivered by The Transducers. The event is run by Good Vibez and it obeys Sand City’s 9pm curfew rule. Attendees are encouraged to bring diapers of all sizes to donate to All In Monterey. [AP]
5-9pm Friday, Feb. 4, Sand City Art Park, 525 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. No cover. facebook.com/nightmarket831.
Music Man
Pebble Beach-based performer Dorian Young descends from and was trained by music royalty. His father was Webster E. Young, an internationally renowned trumpeter and arranger, while Young’s teachers were some of the best in the business: Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Dexter Gordon and Jackie McLean. The pianist, vocalist and recording artist is bringing an eclectic set of music to the Pacific Grove Art Center during P.G.’s First Friday 2022 season premiere. He’s been known to perform a mix of jazz, pop, rock and classical music for audiences, including works by Prince, the Beatles, Bob Marley, Elvis, Ray Charles, Jimi Hendrix, the Bee Gees, Queen, Stevie Wonder, Blondie, Roberta Flack, Charlie Parker, Chopin, Bach and Beethoven, among many other greats. [PM]
7-8:45pm Friday, Feb. 4. Pacific Grove Art Center, 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. pgartcenter.org.
All Aboard
When you see the train a-comin’, rolling round the bend, there’s probably no one in the fancy dining car – unless they are made of plastic. The trains, the towns, the passing scenery are all part of a scaled-down diorama of railroads as they appeared when they crisscrossed Monterey County in the 1950s and ’60s. And you can afford to board and watch the trains come a-rollin’ because the Monterey and Salinas Valley Railroad Historical Society is hosting its monthly open house. The diorama is a mighty good road. But outside you can imagine listening to the jingle, the rumble and the roar as you look over historic engines, a caboose and other equipment used by the men and women working on the railroad. Or you can recall the days when travelers sat in noisy railroad stations all alone. Geez, how many songs were written about trains, anyway? Members of the MSVRR can play diorama conductor as they wish. Guests can get their hands on the controls, too, but there are rules. You don’t want another wreck of the Old 97 incident from 1903. The museum is next to the Amtrak station in Salinas. [DF]
10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday Feb. 5-6. 26 Station Place, Salinas. Free. 789-8097, info@msvrr.org.
Pretty Words
Monterey County’s poetry recitation competition for high school students, Poetry Out Loud, returns this weekend in a hybrid concept – the students themselves will convene in person at the CSU Monterey Bay visitor’s center, with the audience tuning in via a livestream. There are students from eight schools participating this year (Alisal, Everett Alvarez, Gonzales, Notre Dame, Pacific Grove, Rancho San Carlos and Soledad high schools, plus York School). Student participants will perform memorized pieces of classic and contemporary poetry, and the winner will move on to the state-level competition. This year, Monterey County’s first poet laureate Daniel B. Summerhill serves as emcee. [TCL]
1-2:30pm Saturday, Feb. 5. Livestreaming via YouTube @Arts4MC. Free. arts4mc.org.
Ballad to the Future
When Alejandro Gomez starts strumming guitar and singing, he immediately transports a listener to classic Mexican corridos, narrative ballads with a story to tell. But then they take a turn for the contemporary and the clever, like his ode to his lighter “Mi Encendedor,” and it’s clear this isn’t a traditional take on any one style. Gomez himself describes his body of work as “genre-fluid,” drawing from contemporary Mexican styles, plus traditional ballads and cumbia, as well as from his interest in indie rock. He calls the result “rock-mantícas.” Gomez is a vocalist and guitarist in the Salinas-based band ¿Qiensave?, and Flaco El Jandro is his solo project launched in 2020. This show marks his first appearance as Flaco El Jandro with a full backing band, composed of various musician friends. That’s part of his mission, which goes much bigger than style: “My concept is creating community,” Gomez says. Watsonville-based Gbai Bravo delivers psychedelic dance pop and Salinas-based DJ Lombris delivers a mix of hip-hop and cumbias on vinyl for a well-rounded, genre-fluid musical evening. [SR]
8pm Saturday, Feb. 5. Pearl Hour, 214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. $10; ages 21 and up. solo.to/flacoeljandro.
Art To Go
Pajaro Valley Arts in Watsonville has a new show on display until March 6. The first exhibit of 2022 is titled Takeaways: Art to Go! and is curated by Jane Gregorius and Chris Miroyan with the assistance of Carol Walberg. This annual invitational exhibit and fundraising event features 73 of the county’s most notable artists, working in a broad range of styles. Several donated pieces will be part of a drawing during the closing reception, which will take place from 2-4pm on Sunday, March 6. The opening reception that was scheduled for late January was postponed courtesy of omicron, but the show is now open for viewing in-person (masks required) and is also available for viewing online. [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.