Hot Picks 02.09.23

Feb. 10
Pop Rock
Mat Kearney is coming to the Golden State Theatre for one of his final shows in The Acoustic Trio tour, where fans have been enjoying his fusion blend of soft rock, folk and hip-hop music. Kearney has received critical acclaim and widespread recognition for his Columbia Records debut, Nothing Left to Lose. So far, he has five Top 20 hits on the Adult Top 40 Chart. Kearney’s music has been featured on an array of television shows including 30 Rock, One Tree Hill and The Vampire Diaries. His latest album January Flower, which came out in 2021, hit number 29 on the top album sales chart. [KH]
7pm Friday, Feb. 10. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $35-$128. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Love Hammer
You gotta go to this thing because… well, let’s string some words together to explain. Babydizzle presents Love Sux, with tunes by Flaco el Jandro, Roxy Ortiz, Pak Joko and Ruca Records. That’s what the poster says. We think, however, that promoter Babydizzle is having us on. Sux? With the indie-pop bounce of Flaco el Jandro’s Latin rhythms, it’s hard to imagine that anything would suck (which we believe to be the proper singular of sux). And with the likes of Solshine behind Ruca Records, spinning and spreading love – and power, let’s face it – through music, nothing could be further than sucking… or is it suxing? We’re just laying down words here. They are bringing the pre-Valentine’s party vibe. [DF]
8pm Friday, Feb. 10. Other Brother Beer Co., 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. $10; $5/students. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com.
Feb. 11
So Succulent
Maybe you have already figured out that succulents are basically magical plants that can thrive with little attention. In this way, they are a terrible metaphor for love. But they make a perfectly nice Valentine’s gift for whoever you love (and however you love them – romantically, as a friend, as a sibling, as a parent, etc.). This workshop invites participants to create heart-shaped succulent wreaths that make unique gifts that can be easily maintained. [SR]
9am-noon and 1-4pm Saturday, Feb. 11. Sister Succulents Nursery, 14205 Campagna Way, Royal Oaks. $50 (includes materials). 595-9257, sistersucculents101@gmail.com.
Feb. 12
Poetic Device
The Monterey Bay Poetry Consortium and Old Capitol Books are back with their regular poetry reading on the second Sunday of each month – and while one may miss the pre-pandemic readings at Old Capitol’s downtown Monterey bookstore, for the time being the organizers are staying faithful to Zoom, which allowed them to continue staging the events during lockdowns (and allow you to tune in from anywhere). This month, poets Linda Scheller and Gary Thomas grace the virtual stage to share a selection of their work. Be sure to write in ahead of time to receive the Zoom link. [RM]
2pm Sunday, Feb. 12. Virtual. Free. Email jfellguth@sbcglobal.net by 5pm Saturday, Feb. 11 to receive a log-on link. 747-1332, oldcapitolbooks.com.
Painted Lady
Submerge yourself in Elizabeth Barlow’s painting process, and see her working with paint and brushes, during a painting demonstration at the Monterey Museum of Art. The artist will share how she creates her flowers, and will share tips to emulate her radiant style. Barlow is a contemporary Carmel-based artist who paints realistic oils. Her paintings include colorful plants and flowers as well as portraits that don’t show the person, but the object they value the most. In addition to seeing her in action, attendees can stick around to enjoy the Flora Fauna exhibition. This exhibition showcases artwork by Barlow and Susan Manchester. [CJ]
10am-noon Sunday, Feb. 12. Monterey Museum of Art, 559 Pacific St., Monterey $30/general admission; $15/members. 372-5477, montereyart.org.
Through Feb. 13
Black Seaside
The Walter Lee Avery Gallery inside Seaside City Hall is celebrating Black History Month. The group exhibit of photography, paintings and historical artifacts includes works by William Gulley, Sandra Gray, Dwight T. Chism, Edward M. Corpus, Germain Hatcher and Richard Cannon. See Gulley’s portraits of Ray Charles and Bob Marley, Gray’s collages and takes on President Barack Obama and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as Cannon’s black-and-white photography from the locally photographed series Dignity, Hope & Love: People of the Church. This exhibit is an Avery Gallery annual staple – as part of the city of Seaside’s art program places emphasis on the Black roots of Seaside and fosters local artists in an effort to encourage participation in visual arts. An artist reception takes place at 7-8:30pm on Friday, Feb. 10. Otherwise, regular hours are 8am-5pm Monday-Friday. [AP]
7pm Friday, Feb. 10. The Avery Gallery, Seaside City Hall, 440 Harcourt Ave., Seaside. Free. 899-6700, ci.seaside.ca.us/412/Avery-Art-Gallery.
Feb. 15
History for All
Each Wednesday in February the nonprofit Black Leaders and Allies Collaborative shows a movie that examines some element of race and racism in America. The screening is free (and so is the popcorn), but there is one contribution you’re expected to make. After the movie, BLAAC founder Dirrick Williams facilitates a brief conversation. What stood out to you in the movie? What scared you? What made you think? This Wednesday, Feb. 15, attendees will watch the second two parts of the series Black America Since MLK (And Still I Rise). [TCL]
6pm Wednesday, Feb. 15. Lighthouse 4 Cinemas, 525 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. blaac.org.
(Re)Introducing Mora
Historian and author Peter Hiller presents on the career and creative contributions of Joseph Jacinto “Jo” Mora (1876-1947). The Monterey History and Art Association recently acquired Mora’s archives, so this lecture will be an introduction to his work, the first in a series. “He’s a very memorable person to viewers, and there’s something about him that is kind of magical – when he’s first brought to their attention they automatically become hooked,” Hiller says of the prolific Carmel artist. Over his career Mora worked as a painter, sculptor, muralist, building designer and more – creating quality pieces in each medium. [TCL]
