Hot Picks 02.16.23

Feb. 17
Reggae Reception
Stephen Marley is coming to the Golden State Theatre for the Old Soul Unplugged tour with special guest Mike Love (the reggae singer, not the Beach Boy). The eight-time Grammy-winning musician, and son of reggae legend Bob Marley, has proven himself to be a poignant vocalist and accomplished instrumentalist with a talent for both the guitar and keyboard. Marley recently established a music festival, raising awareness of the benefits of cannabis while using the mantra “Education before recreation.” Come enjoy a show that navigates between genres, blending reggae with soul, hip-hop and electro beats. [KH]
8pm Friday, Feb. 17. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $34-$71. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Feb. 18
Book Smart
The Henry Miller Library in Big Sur is throwing a book launch party for locally-based writer Nik Xander Wolf in honor of his debut novel, Shadow Valley. The noirish thriller, released last fall, is partly set on the Central Coast, and Pacific Grove resident Wolf will be on hand to discuss the book and the region’s influence on his work with the library’s executive director, Magnus Toren. The event will also feature a set by local indie-folk band The Fragonards in advance of the conversation. [RM]
3pm Saturday, Feb. 18. Henry Miller Memorial Library, 48603 Highway 1, Big Sur. $10-$20 suggested donation. 667-2574, henrymiller.org.
Sassy ’Grass
Brace yourselves. Kathy Kallick has been called one of the greatest bluegrass vocalists, pretty much ever. That puts her up there with the likes of Alison Krauss and the Foggy Mountain Boys. Indeed, Kallick has won a Grammy, two International Bluegrass Music Awards and has received lifetime membership to the California Bluegrass Association. The point is Kallick is good. But here’s why you need to buckle up and hang on: She has a band that is just as powerful. And at a time when “newgrass” is all the rage, the Kathy Kallick Band is a reminder of the rich folk tradition and rustic mountain music that made the genre so popular in the first place – yet the group is equally steeped in innovation. Hosted by Otter Opry. Online ticket sales close at noon on Feb. 18. [DF]
7pm Saturday, Feb. 18. Monterey United Methodist Church, 1 Soledad Drive, Monterey. $35; $30/CBA members; free/ages 15 and under. 375-8285, otteropry.org.
Sounds of Spain
Travel around the world – all from a comfy seat in Seaside – via the music of the Al Firdaus Ensemble. Founded in 2012 by the English violinist and singer Ali Keeler, the group is based in Granada, Spain, and includes musicians from England, Spain and Morocco. Al Firdaus plays traditional Sufi music and tours around the world. This is their first appearance at Palenke Arts – and Palenke’s first time hosting an international touring group. [TCL]
7:30pm Saturday, Feb. 18. International School of Monterey, 1720 Yosemite St., Seaside. $25. palenkearts.com.
Feb. 18-19
Seeking Enlightenment
Music has the ability to lift the soul, providing healing and balance, especially in challenging times like the ones we’ve been experiencing in recent years. The Monterey Symphony is offering a season of soul-lifting music which began with “Emergence” in November, as we emerged from the pandemic’s darker times. The series, which is led by Musical Director Jayce Ogren, continues this week with “Enlighten,” featuring selections from modern composer Jessie Montgomery interwoven with classical pieces by Beethoven and Mozart. The Beethoven piece, Piano Concerto No. 2, features award-winning pianist Ron Dank. Dank is acclaimed for his mastery of a wide range of musical styles and has appeared as a soloist around the world. The series continues with “Eternal” in March, “Ethereal” in April and “Elemental” in May. [PM]
7:30pm Saturday, Feb. 18 and 3pm Sunday, Feb. 19. Sunset Center, San Carlos Street and 9th Avenue, Carmel. $44-$85. 620-2048, sunsetcenter.com.
Feb. 19
Artfully Local
Captain + Stoker is increasingly taking on the role of a community gathering space – a fitting job for a coffee shop, if they want it. To that end, the Monterey shop hosts its monthly mini-market, where you can shop artisan goods from a bunch of local vendors while caffeinating, snacking and visiting with friends. Vendors on the lineup include Happy Vintage Friend, What Matters Books, Art by Lacey, What’s Poppin’ Popcorn and more. Plus there will be all of C+S’s regular coffee drinks, pastries and toasts on hand for when you get hungry. [TCL]
9am-2pm Sunday, Feb. 19. Captain + Stoker, 398 E. Franklin St., Monterey. 901-3776, captainandstoker.com.
Feb. 20
Drawing Close
A six-week-long figure-drawing course is coming back to Pacific Grove Art Center. Learn to master the charcoal pencil, similar to a brush in creating figure drawings with accuracy, energy and movement. Apply light and shadow with an understanding of value and edge relationships to lend form and volume to your figure. This course emphasizes both use of expressive lines and application of value. Warren Chang is a Monterey-based figure drawing expert with 40 years of experience in teaching the subject. After graduating from Pacific Grove High School, Chang studied figure drawing at Monterey Peninsula College. When in college, he was asked to join the graduate class in figure drawing as a freshman, and soon he was teaching others, while still a student. Chang used to teach figure drawing in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Now he teaches right here in Pacific Grove. [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.