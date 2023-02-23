Hot Picks 02.23.23

Feb. 24
History in Music
Though Black History Month is the celebration of the triumphs and accomplishments of Black Americans in history, many shy away from the dark and gruesome stories that come along with it. Schoolyard Rap is trying to shed new, informative light on Black history worldwide. To that end, Schoolyard Rap presents OURstory: The Black History Musical Experience, a hip-hop musical dedicated to sharing history not often taught in schools. Going beyond the well-known stories of segregation and slavery, OURstory shares Black history stories from around the world. Hear stories about Nigeria’s Queen Amina, the Buffalo Soldiers of the 1860s and the Harlem Renaissance. [KH]
7pm Friday, Feb. 24. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $30-$50. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Show Time
Burlesque is a different kind of performance than anything else, taking elements of other formats and incorporating them into a lively, often exaggerated show. It incorporates elements of revealing the body, but without the nudity, and departs from stripping in some key ways. “Classic burlesque is all about the tease – it is about playing with the audience,” says Callie McKenzie, aka Honey Delight. “The artist is really the one who is in full control. If I’m taking off a glove, it’s because I want your attention to be right here on my hand. I have found it to be incredibly empowering.” McKenzie’s group, The Carmel Delights, brings their dance-based take on burlesque to the stage at Pearl Hour for a series starting this week and running the last Friday of the month through the end of the year. Seating is limited; show up early to snag a seat. [SR]
9-11pm Friday, Feb. 24. Pearl Hour, 214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. $15. carmeldelights.com.
Feb. 25
High Art
The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival showcases adventurers worldwide taking on creative, often adrenaline-charged challenges, and sharing them with the world through film. This year’s slate of films includes alpine trekkers, rock climbers, cyclists, kayakers and the most daring slackliner on Earth. There is also a story related to preserving the beauty and wonder of the natural world, in this case a biologist intervening to save desert tortoises in the Mojave Desert. It’s a festival that is reliably filled with sumptuous visuals, hair-raising thrills and stories that will leave you inspired and hopeful about humanity. It will also probably make you want to go on an adventure. [DS]
7pm (doors at 6:30pm) Saturday, Feb. 25. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $28. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
String Theory
Since forming in 1997, the Barcelona-based string quartet Cuarteto Casals has won some of classical music’s most prestigious prizes and played in some of the world’s most renowned concert halls. At the Sunset Center, the Cuarteto will recite works from classical giants Haydn and Schubert on either side of a piece by 20th-century composer György Ligeti. There is also a pre-concert talk by musicologist Derek Katz. [RM]
7:30pm Saturday, Feb. 25. Sunset Center, San Carlos and 9th, Carmel. $25-$63. 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org.
Feb. 25-26
Fur Ball
Remember the Broadway sensation Cats? If you don’t, it was the Hamilton of its time. But there’s an even bigger show, this time featuring the real thing. Imagine well over 100 cats – Persians, Scottish Folds, Abyssinians, Bombays, Maine Coons (cats get around, apparently) and other exotic breeds – all sleeping with their backs turned, occasionally cleaning a paw before curling up again to ignore the adoring crowd of cat lovers (except when their proud humans show them off). The 46th annual East of Eden Cat Fancier’s Cat Show features animals in several categories, including purebreds, non-pedigree and whatever “preliminary new breeds” means. Find out more about the different types, talk to experts, check out the vendors, brush cat hair from your clothes, but most of all, marvel at the amazing, show-quality cats. [DF]
10am-4pm Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 25-26. Monterey County Fair & Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. $10; $7/seniors, children 2-12; free/children 2 and under. 372-5863, montereycountyfair.com.
Feb. 26
SILVER SCREEN
Here’s a treat for documentary lovers and film history buffs. Congregation Beth Israel presents the local premiere of the documentary Only in Theatres, an intimate and compelling journey with the Laemmle family, spanning their challenges, losses and personal triumphs in the movie theater business over four generations. The story of a group of family-run arthouse movie theaters in the Los Angeles area begins in 1938 – or perhaps before, when Carl Laemmle moved to the United States from Germany in 1884. He worked in Chicago for 20 years before becoming a film producer and the co-founder/owner (until 1934) of Universal Pictures. Robert Laemmle and his son Greg continued the family business. This film is both a cautionary tale about the possible end of an era, and a hopeful reminder that the death of movie theaters may have been greatly exaggerated. A Q&A with Greg Laemmle follows the film. [AP]
3pm Sunday, Feb. 26. Lighthouse 4 Cinemas, 525 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. $10. 643-1333, carmelbethisrael.org.
Something to Celebrate
A return to live performances with audiences. Gifted young musicians sharing their talents. There is a lot to celebrate according to Youth Music Monterey County Executive Director Suzanne Mudge. And so the nonprofit’s second concert of the season is aptly titled “Celebrate,” and features a solo by the Honors Concerto Competition winner, cellist David Elyoussouf. He’s won the Carmel Bach Festival Young Artist showcase the last two years, performing with his brother. In this concert, Elyoussouf will perform the prelude from the Edouard Lalo Cello Concerto. The Honors Orchestra, made up of young musicians ages 13-18, and Junior Youth Orchestra, ages 7-17, also perform. In all, 250 students from 25 different schools are involved in Youth Music Monterey County. And that’s something to celebrate. [PM]
