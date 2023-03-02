Hot Picks 03.02.23

(clockwise from right): This weekend marks the 43rd year of the Jazz Bash By The Bay festival – a celebration of jazz, swing, ragtime and blues. Put on your best early-1900s attire for a ride in the horseless carriage during Asilomar’s annual Women’s History Month event. American singer-songwriter John Craigie has been hailed as a “modern-day troubadour.” Enjoy a set of storytelling at his Golden State Theatre appearance on Saturday, March 4.