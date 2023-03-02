Hot Picks 03.02.23

March 2
Sweet Sounds
Sand City’s SandBox, the home of Musikiwest, is hosting a show of string instruments sure to entertain. Cello2Cello is an evening of chamber music featuring familiar musicians and pieces by two quintet groups. First up is “Musica notturna delle strade di Madrid” (Night Music of the Streets of Madrid) by Luigi Boccherini. Avid movie-goers will recognize the music from Russel Crowe’s Master and Commander. Next up, the beloved “Kreutzer” Sonata by Beethoven. Play on. [KH]
2pm Thursday, March 2. SandBox, 440 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. $35; free/youth ages 14-18; proof of vaccination required. sandboxsandcity.com.
March 3
Artistic Pathways
Join the Emerging Artist Alliance Monterey and The Pearl Works coworking space for an exhibit opening celebrating local, emerging artists. Attendees are also encouraged to engage in a conversation around the exchange of energy and ideas between groups and communities – the kind of pathways that are fundamental to creative and social collaboration. The show includes art by Kristen Slavick, Erin Mitchell Harwayne, Katie Simpson, Jonanna Keefe and others. [AP]
6-8pm Friday, March 3. The Pearl Works, 288 Pearl St., Monterey. Free; vaccination verification required. 645-1165, eaamonterey.wixsite.com/eaam.
March 3-5
The Bash Is Back
Dixieland Monterey keeps rollicking into its fifth decade with its annual Jazz Bash By The Bay festival, celebrating the early 20th-century styles of jazz, swing, ragtime, blues and other forms of traditional American music. Downtown Monterey will be the setting per usual, with multiple stages across the Monterey Conference Center and Portola Hotel & Spa accommodating musicians from around the world. While most of the action spans Friday through Sunday, the festivities begin on Thursday evening with performances by We3 and the Monterey Marauders. [RM]
7pm Thursday, March 2 to 3pm Sunday, March 5. Monterey Conference Center and Portola Hotel & Spa, 1 and 2 Portola Plaza, Monterey. $50-$125. 754-8786, jazzbashmonterey.com.
March 4
Stuck Up History
Celebrate the start of Women’s History Month (March) with an open house, vintage car rides and a guest lecture on some local history. This year, Asilomar’s open house at “Stuck-Up Inn” honors the history of the “Stuck-Ups” – young women who worked there in the early 1900s. Why were they called Stuck-Ups? Well, it has to do with alleged behavior, but also with reclaiming a narrative. That’s all we’ll reveal. After, there’s a guest lecture by CSUMB history professor Chrissy Yee Lau, where attendees will learn the story of Lily Satow, a young Japanese American woman who attended Asilomar’s annual leadership conference in the summer of 1926. Attire in the fashion of the 1910s-1930s is encouraged! [TCL]
10am-4pm Saturday, March 4. Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds, 800 Asilomar Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. 646-6440, parks.ca.gov/asilomar.
Rocking Blues
Singer-songwriter Kaye Bohler, known locally for her appearances at Seaside’s Blues in the Park and the Monterey Blues Festival, wants to celebrate her birthday – with you – at Deja Blue in Seaside. Newly settled in Prunedale, she’s bringing out her soul and blues sound (the Santa Cruz Sentinel once described her voice as “coated with whiskey and honey,”) and her six-piece band, and getting ready to party. Bohler has released five albums to date and has another, titled Better, currently in the works. This is a woman who’s interested in contributing more live music to her new home county – be there to help kick it all off. [TCL]
3pm Saturday, March 4. Deja Blue, 500 Broadway Ave., Seaside. Free. 324-0044, dejabluelive.com.
Craigie’s List
This is strange, so best to just blurt it out. According to his website, John Craigie is the lovechild of John Prine and Mitch Hedberg and… ooohhh. That’s meant figuratively. That makes more sense, especially as Craigie blends storytelling as a form of humor with storytelling through music that can be poignant or dreamy or stark in its honesty. This is what makes his live performances so memorable (and his live albums, such as Opening for Steinbeck, worth spinning over and over). The Ballroom Thieves open for a full evening of singer-songwriter performance. [DF]
8pm Saturday, March 4. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $25-$45. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
March 5
Medical Mystery
Elaine Herrmann, a retired registered nurse, hosts a book signing for Ana’s Hospital Mystery Reveals a World of Healthcare Careers. The book is a fictional mystery for readers ages 11-15 and their parents. While visiting her grandmother in the hospital, young Ana overhears a hushed conversation among nurses about a hospital mystery and sets out to try to solve it. In doing so, she is introduced to many hospital careers, both in direct patient care and hospital support. The aim, as readers track Ana’s progress solving the mystery, is to spark their curiosity and allay any anxiety about hospitals. [AP]
1-2pm Sunday, March 5. Free. River House Books, 208 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. 626-2665, riverhousebookscarmel.com.
March 8
Truth Teller
It’s never too soon to start thinking about the next presidential election, and the national media cycle is already there. In the fray of that coverage is NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid, who describes herself as “a bit of a campaign-trail addict,” and who reported on the 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 elections. The decorated journalist brings her insights to Monterey with a talk about the role of a free press in protecting human rights, how journalism serves as a first draft of history, polarization in media and, of course, observations on the White House Press Corps. Carolyn Taylor Meyer – MIIS’ Director of Immersive Professional Learning, and Khalid’s high school classmate (and high school newspaper colleague) – emcees. [SR]
