Hot Picks 03.09.23

March 10-18
Seuss IS On
It’s fun to have fun – but you have to know how. Today you are you, that’s truer than true. But if you think of a stage and the Jungle of Nool, the Cat in the Hat and the Whos calling “who who,” you’re going to places quite out of the way. You’re going to places no others can get to… although, since ARIEL Theatrical is performing the musical Seussical, you can visit the magical places with Truffula trees and Gertrude McFuzz. The adventure on stage really causes a buzz. Oh the places you’ll go. And there’s fun to be done. It’s Dr. Seuss all in one. If you’re saying to yourself “how could this be so?” It’s Seussical, the musical. You have to go. We meant what we said, and we said what we meant. Buy a ticket, 100 percent. [DF]
7pm Thursdays and Fridays; 2pm and 7pm Saturdays, March 10-11, 16-18. Karen Wilson Children’s Theatre, 320 Main St., Salinas. $13; $11/students, seniors, military; $9/ages 3-12; free/ages 2 and under. 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org.
March 10-19
Intuitive Collective
Encounter Intuitive is a multimedia production built around the art and philosophies of neurodivergent and outsider artists from Eclectic Collective. Through an absurdist narrative of space-traveling missionaries exploring “the fringe” of their solar system, Janice Rocke, Rocket Garcia and poet Aideed Medina present a series of scenes that parallel the colonization of art with the historical colonization of Indigenous lands. The show also features dynamic dance performances choreographed by Deanna Ross and performed by Carri Rochelle, Jennah Montemayor, Cody Moore and Rocket Garcia. Other local talents include Sean Aten, Fred Bologna, Joe Nance, Eboni Harris and Mya Shiloh. [AP]
7:30pm Fridays and Saturdays and 3pm Sundays, March 10-19. Carl Cherry Center for the Arts, 4th and Guadalupe, Carmel. $22. 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org.
March 11
Kickoff Time
Last year, as finishing touches were being put on its home field, Cardinale Stadium, the soccer team Monterey Bay F.C. opened its inaugural season with seven consecutive road games – and lost all but one of them. This year, things will hopefully be much different: The Monterey Bay region’s very own pro soccer club starts the 2023 season with four of its first five games at Cardinale, where a local fan base that has swiftly embraced the team should give them the kind of support that can make a difference. The first opponent up is Hartford Athletic. [RM]
7pm Saturday, March 11. Cardinale Stadium, 4111 2nd Ave., Seaside. $22-$122. 324-2560, montereybayfc.com/tickets.
Belle of the Ball
This is a ball to celebrate International Women’s Day and to benefit the Casa de Noche Buena shelter for women and families in Seaside. Come for a night of dancing organized in a joint partnership between two Monterey County nonprofits – Gathering for Women and Community Human Services, which jointly run the shelter. Gathering for Women assists homeless women in Monterey County, and CHS additionally focuses on mental health and substance abuse issues. Casa de Noche Buena is the first shelter of its kind on the Monterey Peninsula, serving homeless single women and families with children and has kept up a steady pace in its first two years in operation – even as we celebrate how far women how come, many still need out help for basic needs. The event will feature drinks, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and plenty of dancing. The venue, the Carmel Woman’s Club, was established in 1925 with a mission of promoting charitable giving, mutual help, intellectual advancement, social enjoyment and welfare of the community. [AP]
7pm Saturday, March 11. Carmel Woman’s Club, 9th between Dolores and San Carlos, Carmel. $50. 624-2866, bit.ly/WomensBall2023.
Celebrate the Second
Join New Canon Theatre Co. to celebrate the launch of the nascent theater company’s second season. This year the company is playing with themes of love, loss and redemption with four plays planned to take various formats: Shakespeare’s classic comedy Much Ado About Nothing; a world premiere of the play Finding Chase, by C. Wright; an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet by Artistic Director Justin Gordon; and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, which examines Billie Holiday’s last performance before her death. The launch party will feature live music (by Orchid Saloon), wine, beer and small bites, and the chance to hear directly from New Canon’s creative team about their vision for what’s coming and how you can get involved. [TCL]
7:30pm Saturday, March 11. The SandBox, 440 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. newcanontheatre.org.
March 12
Walk the Red Carpet
Why watch the 95th Academy Awards alone at home when you can vicariously live the life of a movie star at the Scratch Wines Oscar-viewing party? Scratch Winemaker Sabrine Rodems, who spent many years in the film industry before turning to viticulture, and the Scratch team are rolling out the red carpet and providing a photo wall so you can create your own glitzy paparazzi moment. Dressing to make the best-dressed list is highly encouraged. Catch everything from the pre-show festivities, to host Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue to Rihanna performing the Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Commiserate with others over who should have won. There’s a contest and prize for who can choose the most correct winners. Small bites will be served with wine available for purchase. [PM]
4:30pm Sunday, March 12. Scratch Tasting Room, 1 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. Free. 320-0726, scratchwines.com.
Film Stars
The Watsonville Film Festival comes to Seaside. This 11th annual festival highlights Latinx filmmakers and stories that illuminate our shared humanity and inspire positive change. Festival highlights include the world premiere of Strawberry Picker, about the life and work of Juan Fuentes, a renowned Chicano artist who grew up in Watsonville. Fuentes is a chief creator of images of Watsonville Brillante, the massive mosaic murals sprawled across the parking structure on Rodriguez Street. Strawberry Picker, as well as To Mend The Heart, will be shown locally on March 12 with the filmmakers in attendance. [AP]
4-6pm Sunday, March 12. Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Ave., Seaside. The Watsonville Film Festival in-person/online screenings and special events run through March 12 at various venues. Free (donations appreciated). watsonvillefilmfest.org.
March 13
Remember the Flyer
In a special opportunity to learn about local history, Native Daughters of the Golden West invites the community to stop by for a presentation by the Western Flyer Foundation’s executive director, Sherry Flumerfelt. She speaks about the status of plans to bring the Western Flyer – the fishing vessel John Steinbeck and Ed Ricketts made famous on a voyage to Baja – back to Monterey. Flumerfelt talk about the history of the boat, its restoration and foundation programs aimed at inspiring the next generation of marine scientists, writers and artists. [KH]
7pm Monday, March 13. Casa Serrano, 412 Pacific St., Monterey. $10 suggested donation. 633-4444, ndgw.org.
March 15
Fantastic Foursome
In contemporary jazz, there are few names more revered than Marsalis. Saxophonist Branford Marsalis, the eldest of the Marsalis brothers, has had a storied and diverse career – working with pop and rock notables like Sting and the Grateful Dead, trying his hand at film and television scores (he composed the original music for 2020’s Oscar-nominated Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and collaborating with classical orchestras like the New York Philharmonic. Marsalis and his Branford Marsalis Quartet grace the stage at Sunset Center this week. [RM]
