Hot Picks 03.09.23

(clockwise from top) The 11th annual Watsonville Film Festival is back and bigger than ever. A premiere of Strawberry Picker will take place March 12 in Seaside. Horton the Elephant (Brett Salmon) tries to convince the Citizens of the Jungle of Nool (Mei Phui, Brynn Tenney, Sofya Kozlova, Penelope Guzman, Talon Hayward) that there are Whos on his clover. Are there? Find out in Seussical at Ariel Theatrical. Time for another season of local soccer with Monterey Bay F.C. The professional club kicks off its 2023 season against Hartford Athletic on Saturday, March 11.