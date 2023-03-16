Hot Picks 03.16.23

March 16
Housing for All
“Too often it feels like people are an afterthought.” So states the new book 9 Ways to Make Housing for People by David Baker Architects. Today’s housing is often to achieve something else, like perceived future resale value, code requirements, saving money or to appease the NIMBYs, the book contends. It lays out how to change that by putting people at the center of design using DBA’s “9 Ways” framework. Two architects from the firm, Daniel Simons and Pedram Farashbandi, share how DBA has designed numerous multi-family housing developments combining human-centric values and community-oriented strategies to create buildings that improve wellness and improve social bonds for residents and neighbors. Their talk is part of a series on housing presented by the American Institute of Architects Monterey Bay. [PM]
6:30pm Thursday, March 16. SandBox, 440 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. $10/AIA members; $25/non-members. 204-1644, aiamontereybay.org/2023-arts-architecture-lecture-2.
March 16-26
Docu(ment) Drama
Maybe it would be good for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to buy a ticket to the Pacific Repertory Theatre’s production of What The Constitution Means To Me, as the award-winning, groundbreaking play imagines how future generations will be guided by the Constitution by examining the past. Unlike some justices (but like many Founding Fathers), the play sees the Constitution as a living document and debates it with a sense of humor and hope, but also with a profound sense of human nature. Since the New York Times called it “not just the best play on Broadway, but the most important,” What The Constitution Means To Me may do us all some good – while keeping us thoroughly entertained. It plays out on the intimate stage of the Indoor Forest Theatre. Katharine Andrade White, D. Scott McQuiston and Brianna Wilbonmake up the cast. Stephen Moorer directs. Discounted previews run March 16-17. [DF]
7:30pm Thursdays-Saturdays; 5pm Sundays, March 16-26; April 2-16. Indoor Forest Theatre, Santa Rita and Mountain View, Carmel. $15-$42. 622-0100, pacrep.org.
March 18
Night Out
The Monterey Symphony’s March outing is upon us (the theme is “Eternal,” featuring Valerie Coleman’s “Seven O’Clock Shout,” Peter Lieberson’s “Songs of Love and Sorrow,” and Brahms’ Symphony No. 4) and that means the special edition of Women’s Night Out. This event, now in its fifth year, is a soiree before the concert featuring live music by Orchid Saloon, craft cocktails by Pour Girl Bartenders and a roaming fashion show courtesy of Johnny Was. It’s a fun opportunity to dress up and extend your night on the town – the pre-party goes from 6-7:30pm, and then the symphony starts. It’s an event dedicated to the ladies, but all are welcome. [TCL]
6pm Saturday, March 18. Sunset Center, San Carlos Street, Carmel. 646-8511, montereysymphony.org.
March 18-19
Very Whale
Why celebrate whales? Well, for one, they include the largest animals to have ever lived on Earth (blue whales), as well as another species (humpbacks) that can sing in the full operatic spectrum. They are sentient, and with the exception of killer whales, they are also gentle, and perhaps most importantly, there is something indescribably beautiful about them. For the 13th year in a row, Whalefest returns to Custom House Plaza (and the surrounding area, including the wharf) with a whole host of activities slated throughout the weekend. We’re talking abalone races(!), scrimshaw, gyotaku (a Japanese method of printing fish), cioppino cooking demos, live music, dance performances, history walks and scores of informational booths and exhibits. And weather willing, there will also be research vessels parked at the wharf, and at nearby Heritage Harbor is a two-day symposium where marine experts of many stripes will be delivering presentations about their work and highlighting the wonder of cetaceans (see more, p. 38). It’s a celebration for all ages, and a celebration of all whales. [DS]
11am-5pm Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19. Custom House Plaza, Monterey. Free. whalefest.org.
March 19
Some Like It Hot
For more than 30 years, the Hot Club of San Francisco has channeled the gypsy jazz of Django Reinhardt’s Quintette du Hot Club de France – playing the swinging, string-centered style that now instantly evokes the streets and cafes of Paris. Led by guitarist Paul “Pazzo” Mehling, the group also performs in a trio or quartet format as Le Jazz Hot, and it is this iteration which will grace the stage at SandBox in Sand City this week. You can expect unique arrangements of both jazz standards and pop songs, as well as original compositions. [RM]
4pm Sunday, March 19. SandBox, 440 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. $40; $30/students, military. sandboxsandcity.com.
The Singing Seas
The Navy Band Sea Chanters perform a variety of music, including traditional choral music, sea chanteys, contemporary music and more. The Sea Chanters typically perform in Washington, D.C. and have done national shows and toured all over the country. They have performed for inaugurations and state funerals, as well as performances for the president and members on Congress. Come listen to music that is sure to be as entertaining and joyful as it is patriotic. The event is fun for families of all ages, and is open to the first 1,000 guests. [KH]
3:30pm Sunday, March 19. Monterey Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey. Free. 646-3770, monterey.org/navyband.
March 20
Uppsala Folk
Väsen is a Swedish folk music band from Uppsala, founded in 1989. The band consists of Olov Johansson (nyckelharpa) and Mikael Marin (viola) who have played and toured together for 37 years, refining their sound and their stage presence to the extent that today they are unique in their kind. This is a rare opportunity to hear them in the California woods. As of 2021 they have released 20 albums, touring every year. With a foundation firmly rooted in the traditional music of Uppland, they have always looked curiously at new musical goals. They have played together since 1983 when they met at Oktoberstämman in Uppsala, and discovered that they had a large common repertoire and a similar way of playing. Väsen performs on a variety of stringed instruments, including a silverbasharpa, oktav harpa, three-rowed Nyckelharpa, violoncello da spalla and a blue electric viola. [AP]
