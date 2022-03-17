Funny Girl
Standup comedian Taylor Tomlinson’s origin story includes the important plot points that she grew up in a super conservative Christian family in Southern California and that she had hardly encountered standup comedy before her father signed her up for a standup class when she was 16. Now 28 with two Netflix specials and appearances on TV’s biggest comedy shows, it’s clear being funny comes naturally to Tomlinson. And she’s now on tour – catch her at the Golden State Theatre using her signature dark humor to explore topics from dating to mental health and grief. [TCL]
8pm Friday, March 18. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $25-$155. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Grow, Garden Grow
There are a few ways to get plants going in your own garden. You can try starting them from seed, which requires a lot of patience. You can go to a nursery and buy starts. Or you can attend a horticultural fair with local experts on what grows where, and snag a few cuttings they have lovingly gathered for you. The cuttings (and knowledge) are free for the taking. You can bring your own cuttings or bulbs to share (please label them clearly) or just show up to grow your gardening knowledge – and the seeds of what will become a beautiful garden. As a bonus, learn about irrigation, native plants, propagation and local volunteer gardening opportunities. [SR]
9am-noon Saturday, March 19 at Friendly Plaza, 570 Pacific St., Monterey; 646-3860, monterey.org/parks. 10am-2pm Sunday, March 20 at Marina Farmers Market (outside of Grocery Outlet), 215 Reservation Road, Marina; info@marinatreeandgarden.org, marinatreeandgarden.org. Free.
Whale of a Time
It’s not a matter of who will be at Whalefest Monterey because the event has lined up pretty much every marine biology A-lister to take part in a two-day symposium during the celebrations. We’re talking Lisa Wooninck, who oversees the entire Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, and Matt Savoca of Stanford University’s Hopkins Marine Station. Also, Sam Farr, who was a big man in Congress. Did we mention Kelly Sorenson, director of Ventana Wildlife Society? The list of big names goes on and on. But you don’t need to be on the list to join the edutainment. It’s free, and you’ll learn about ocean conservation, marine ecosystems, fishing and its history in Monterey Bay, a lot of stuff about whales, and condors – which are not whales, but like the big fish are recovering from near extinction thanks to environmental initiatives and protection programs. This year is the 50th anniversary of ocean protection by the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the 30th of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. Bring a mask and proof of vaccination to attend the symposium. [DF]
11am-5pm Saturday-Sunday, March 19-20. Old Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. Free. 238-0777, montereywharf.com.
Dynamic Duo
Duo Apollon, the musical project between classical guitarist Aaron Haas and soprano vocalist Anastasia Malliaras, offers a listening experience you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere else: renowned classical compositions – think Ravel and Schubert – transposed for guitar and vocals. Haas and Malliaras met while studying at the University of Southern California – Malliaras eventually moved on to become resident vocalist at the American Contemporary Ballet in Los Angeles and Haas traveled to Italy to study under renowned guitar maestros. Now, Duo Apollon is taking their show on the road, arriving at Sand City’s SandBox for a Saturday night serenade. [CN]
7pm Saturday, March 19. The SandBox, 440 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. $35. sandboxsandcity.com/event-details/duo-apollon.
Yachtley Crew
Yachtley Crew is a yacht rock band. Yes, they had performed on yachts on quite a few occasions, they say, but mainly hit live music venues, such as the Golden State Theatre. The band was founded in 2018 and still has all the original members. “Our drummer, Sailor Hawkins, came up with the name while we were brainstorming and trying to somehow incorporate the word ‘yacht’ into the band’s name,” the band shares via email. “Being a long-time Mötley Crüe fan, the name just rolled off of his tongue. At first we all laughed at the name but then immediately ran with it… We have since blocked about a half-dozen copycat bands from all over the U.S. that were trying to use our name.” Some of their absolute crowd favorites are favorites from the Yacht Rock canon: “Escape (The Piña Colada Song),” “You Make My Dreams Come True,” “Africa” and “Just The Way You Are.” A more recent addition to the live show is The Bee Gees classic “How Deep Is Your Love.” They just wrapped up recording an EP with acclaimed recording engineer, Chris Lord-Alge. [AP]
8pm Saturday, March 19. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $38-$60. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Trashion Show
It’s a perfect time for the theme of the eighth annual Trashion Show: “Life is a Party, Dress Like It!” The Alliance on Aging convenes its premier fundraising event, a unique and outrageous fashion show featuring clothes made from everyday trash – such as candy wrappers, recycled papers, Coca-Cola cans, 35-mm slides and more. Proceeds from this event go directly toward the nonprofit’s new Salinas HUB, a one-stop shop for seniors in Oldtown, and its efforts to provide critically needed services and programs for seniors throughout Monterey County, at no cost to them. These services include: Medicare information assistance, senior peer counseling, an ombudsman, tax assistance preparation, community outreach and benefits checkup. Plus you get a chance to dress up and see trash repurposed into fashion. [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.