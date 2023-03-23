March 23
Hope and Joy
“To the Lighthouse,” a West Coast literary organization that offers author events, writing retreats and more, presents an opportunity to engage in conversation with author Douglas Abrams as he shares insight into his bestselling books co-written by people whose names you definitely know: The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times with Jane Goodall and The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World – a conversation with His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Abrams is founder and president of Idea Architects, a literary agency and media development company helping visionaries to create a healthier and more just world. He lives in Santa Cruz. Abrams will be talking with “To the Lighthouse” founder Jennifer Carson. [AP]
5pm Thursday, March 23. SandBox, 440 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. $35. tothelighthouse.net.
March 24
March (Musical) Madness
The name is Greek denoting beauty and goodness but the band Kalos is all Celtic, weaving a beautiful musical story based on traditional Scottish and Irish tunes by accomplished band members Ryan McKasson (fiddle, viola, background vocals), Eric McDonald (guitar, mandolin, lead vocals) and Jeremiah McLane (accordion, piano, background vocals). The band joins the lineup of March Celtic performances at St. Mary’s By-The-Sea, bringing their combined talents described as “alluring complexity, full of spontaneous musicality.” Their repertoire consists of their own creative interpretations of traditional Celtic tunes and songs with an air of mysterious musicality that begs to be experienced live. [PM]
7pm Friday, March 24. St. Mary’s By-The-Sea, 146 12th St. (at Central Avenue), Pacific Grove. $30/in advance; $35/at the door. 224-3819, celticsociety.org.
March 25
Women’s Voices
Eleanor Roosevelt is widely known for her advocacy and outreach for women’s rights during her time as First Lady. Despite being born into privilege, she used her platform to connect with women of all economic backgrounds. Through her radio program and newspaper columns, Roosevelt communicated with women across the country, sharing stories and advice on a range of topics from cooking to politics. Now, Teresa Del Piero is bringing Roosevelt’s words to life once again in a dramatic reading. Del Piero is a longtime pillar of the local performing arts community. This debut performance is presented in celebration of Women’s History Month by the local chapter of the American Association of University Women. [KH]
2pm Saturday, March 25. Monterey Center for Spiritual Living, 400 W. Franklin St., Monterey. $10 donation suggested. 372-7326, mpb-ca.aauw.net.
The Kids Are Alright
Ensemble Monterey will stage the third concert of its 30th anniversary season this weekend and it’s a special one for the chamber orchestra: The organization’s student musician program returns after a three-year, Covid-induced hiatus. The concert features three selections by youth players from El Sistema Santa Cruz/Pajaro Valley, who will perform string-focused pieces from composers Ernest Bloch, Sir John Tavener and Felix Mendelssohn. The program will be preceded by Conductor’s Notes, a pre-concert talk held an hour before the performance, to help orient listeners. [RM]
7pm Saturday, March 25. First Presbyterian Church, 501 El Dorado St., Monterey. $45; $40/seniors; $20/students; $10/children 12 and under. 333-1283, ensemblemonterey.org.
Boing in the Night
In case you are wondering just who makes up Oingo Boingo Former Members – a few guys from Flock of Seagulls, perhaps? Maybe Fee Waybill from The Tubes? Nope. Oingo Boingo Former Members consists of Vatos Hernandez, Sluggo Phipps, Carl Graves, Steve Bartek and Johnny Avila, former members of Oingo Boingo, joined by a few equally talented musicians. They have to be to keep up with the high energy New Wave style of the original lineup (expect at least one taffy-colored mohawk as an ’80s tribute). The way they lay into hits like “Weird Science” stirred at least one radio DJ to call them “the best Oingo Boingo band” – high praise, because Los Angeles declared an official Oingo Boingo Day to honor the first iteration. The Untouchables open. [DF]
8pm Saturday, March 25. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $45-$65. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Cowboy Culture
Get out your best cowboy boots and hat – they won’t get dusty this time, but the Clem Albertoni Cowboy Gathering is still an opportunity to celebrate some of the best of cowboy culture. This is the second time the California Rodeo Association produces this event, named for long-time cowboy poet Albertoni, who died in 2021. Music is provided courtesy of Mike Beck, Trinity Seely and Gary Allegretto, who in 2019 was named the International Western Music Association’s Male Performer of the Year. (We’re serious when we say this event features royalty of cowboy culture.) Expect music, cowboy-inspired poetry and jokes, and dinner by Pasta Mia. And, of course, some very fine Western attire for an unofficial fashion show. [SR]
5pm doors, 6pm dinner, 7pm show Saturday, March 25. Fox Theater, 241 Main St., Salinas. $40/balcony seats; $80/includes dinner and show ticket. 758-8459, carodeo.com.
March 29
Sugar and Spice
The Blue Zones Project is hosting a community screening of El Susto, a documentary that explores the power of the soda industry in Mexico and the devastating impact it has on public health. Released in 2019, the film explains how embedded sugary drinks are in Mexican culture and politics and how this has led to Type 2 diabetes becoming the country’s leading cause of death. The screening will includes a panel discussion after the movie. [TCL]
