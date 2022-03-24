Hot Picks 03.24.22

Enchanting Encanto
We may not want to “talk about Bruno, no, no, no,” but we do want to sing about it while enjoying the delightful (and insightful) story about the Family Madrigal in the Disney film Encanto as part of Seaside’s free “Movies in the Park” series. The movie tells the tale of a family who lives in a magical place called Encanto, tucked away in the mountains of Colombia. It’s bursting with color, characters, dancing, action and outstanding music by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Children will be delighted by the songs, comedy and exciting action, while adults will find a deeper meaning in the hero’s journey taken by lead character Mirabel Madrigal as she strives to save her family and their home. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and a sense of wonder. It’s open to all ages. Popcorn will be available for purchase. [PM]
6:30pm Friday, March 25. Laguna Grande Park, 1249 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside. Free. 899-6800, bit.ly/SeasideEncanto.
The Artist as Man
Peter Hiller is the kind of advocate every artist must dream about having after their death – a curator determined to keep your work appreciated and understood in context. “My ultimate goal has always been to bring Jo Mora’s career to the attention of the largest public audience possible,” Hiller told the Weekly recently. To this end Hiller wrote a book, The Life and Times of Jo Mora, which he discusses at this event hosted by the Monterey Public Library Friends & Foundation. And there’s lots to discuss – Mora (1876-1947) was a multi-faceted Uruguayan-born artist who moved to Carmel in 1921 and created a lot of work locally, including bas relief faces on the old county courthouse in Salinas and a Junipero Serra statue formerly displayed in Carmel Woods. His work was recently acquired by the Monterey History and Art Association, which has plans to make more of the collection available to researchers over time. [TCL]
10:30am-noon Saturday, March 26. Casa Serrano, 412 Pacific St., Monterey. $10 suggested donation. montereypl.libcal.com/event/8994571.
Calling All Babies
Yes, people have been having babies forever. But the resources and decisions associated with having babies have changed, a lot. The Parenting Connection of Monterey County is partnering with the Birth Network of Monterey County to host a Birth and Family Fair where new and expecting parents can learn about family services, as well as seek help with postpartum disorder. The Parenting Connection is celebrating the reopening of programs like Play and Learn and Maternal Mental Health. Join them at Temple Beth El to tour their new classroom, partake in family-friendly activities, watch safety demonstrations and discover resources to support you on your parenting journey. The organizers are looking for like-minded organizations that focus on family health and well-being to join their vendor list. [AP]
11am-2pm Saturday, March 26. Temple Beth El (playground and parking lot), 1212 Riker St., Salinas. Free. parentingconnectionmc.org.
Risky Business
The impacts of climate change are becoming more disastrous as every year passes, and for the next several decades at least, will continue to get incrementally worse as the atmosphere sees an increased load of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane. To that end, local Coldwell Banker Realtor Ben Heinrich is hosting a one-hour Zoom seminar for small businesses about how they can enter the future with less climate-related risk. Heinrich will discuss climate-risk assessment plans and how to mitigate various risks businesses might face going forward, whether it be fire, flood, sea level rise, extreme wind or drought. [DS]
11am-noon Thursday, April 7. Free. Online seminar can be joined at bit.ly/SmallBizClimateChange; Meeting ID: 837 3867 4873, Passcode: 664432.
Women, Unite
LUNAFEST is the first all-women, traveling film festival that celebrates a powerful and diverse set of women filmmakers. And the Junior League of Monterey County, which aims to celebrate local women leaders, hosts its fourth LUNAFEST screening and online silent auction in support of the nonprofit’s mission. Auction items include gift certificates to local restaurants, activity packages, curated bottles of wine and more. Tune in to watch 80 minutes’ worth of short films produced by women, while supporting an organization that empowers women. [AP]
Live viewing at 7pm Saturday, March 26. The films will be accessible for 48 hours, until 7pm Monday, March 28. Online auction runs from Thursday, March 24-Monday, March 28. $30. admin@jlmontereycounty.org, montereycounty.jl.org.
You’re My Butterfly
Calling all photography enthusiasts! Pacific Grove Books, which publishes books filled with stories about the history and present-day of America’s Last Hometown, has a new publication coming: Life in Pacific Grove #3, Butterflies by-the-Bay. And organizers are inviting P.G. residents (and visitors) to submit photos of the town’s iconic monarch butterflies. Organizers are looking for photos in a range of categories, from photos of the butterflies specifically to more general photos of P.G.’s flora and fauna. Amateurs and professionals alike can submit up to four photos – the one deemed best will earn the photographer $200, and be featured on the cover of the book. The best photos in each category, meanwhile, will get $75 each. The deadline for photos is March 31 and the book will be published in October 2022. [TCL]
Deadline is Thursday, March 31. Submit your photos online at bit.ly/ButterflyPhotoSubmission. More information at lifeinpacificgrove.com.
Past On
A defeated Napoleon was sent into exile on the island of Elba. The ship that carried him to the 18th century’s version of a country club lockup later sank. Where are we going with this? Well, if last year’s Local History Slam taught us anything, it’s that those who delve into Monterey County’s history can find a fascinating story in anything, like the porthole in the tower at Tor House (which, believe it or not, has a story – that’s not actually true – connecting it to the events above). And that they can find creative ways to share the past. Think the life of notorious 1800s scofflaw and scoundrel Tiburcio Vasquez would make for a rousing musical? It already did, at the 2021 event. Slam! Everything is up for the telling, from Flora to fauna… Flora Woods, get it? She of Cannery Row naughtiness? The folks at Monterey Public Library are getting ready for the third Local History Slam and are accepting submissions from all who peer into the county’s past. Presentations are 10-15 minutes long and can be by individuals or a team. For more or to submit a brief description of your topic, contact librarian Sean Briscoe at briscoe@monterey.org. Submissions accepted until April 1. [DF]
