Hot Picks 03.30.23

March 30
Science and a Sip
Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History is hosting a new series called Science on Tap, which blends informative panel discussions on the natural world with drinks from local breweries and wineries. The events start with a “happy half-hour” of brews and vinos (plus non-alcoholic beverages), as well as small bites and music, followed by a conversation with experts on scientific topics and issues. First up will be scientists Mara Orescanin and Stu Weiss, who discuss their ecological work. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. brings the drinks. [RM]
5:30-7:30pm Thursday, March 30. Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History, 165 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. $15; $10/museum members; discussion free for students with valid ID. 648-5716, pgmuseum.org.
Chuck ‘n’ Buck
The Chuck Brewer Band delivers what audiences crave: a mix of old-school, familiar favorites and original tunes with lyrics that touch on contemporary and relatable themes. In this appearance of Buck and eponymous Chuck himself, they offer a mix of all of it on that repertoire in an unplugged duo form, without the full band, for an intimate appearance on the heated outdoor patio. [SR]
8-11pm Thursday, March 30. The Salty Seal, 653 Cannery Row, Monterey. No cover; $5/guaranteed seating. 920-2327, chuckbrewer.wixsite.com/chuckbrewermusic
March 31
Acting the Part
The tagline of Lunafest – “films by women about women” – doesn’t quite convey the breadth of this short film festival, because the experiences and visions of women filmmakers span everything from a seven-minute animated film about Little League baseball (Pete, by Bret Parker and Pete Barma of San Francisco) to a five-minute mini-documentary about surfing and skating (Reclaim Your Water, by Faith E. Briggs). There’s a portrait of a muralist (Miss Chelove) and a short feature about a rock climber (Beth Rodden) and more. The films collectively run 90 minutes, but this local screening – hosted by the Junior League of Monterey County – is also a chance to connect with friends and neighbors. View trailers of the films in this year’s Lunafest, mingle over drinks and light bits, bid on a silent auction and learn about the Junior League’s mission to train the next generation of local leaders. [SR]
5-7:30pm Friday, March 31. Carmel Woman’s Club, San Carlos at 9th Avenue, Carmel. $50. 402-4705, lunafest.org.
March 31-April 1
World’s Greatest Band
Pacific Repertory Theatre is bringing back last year’s hit production of Celebrating the Beatles! with two live performances at Carmel’s historic Outdoor Forest Theater. Celebrating the Beatles! is a multimedia performance featuring live musicians, video clips, images and storytelling. It tells the story of the world’s greatest band, from its beginnings in Liverpool through the 13 albums recorded between 1963 and 1969, to the group’s breakup in April 1970. The show features the Monterey Peninsula’s own The Nowhere Band playing 25 Beatles hits. The show was conceived, written and is narrated by Mark Shilstone-Laurent. The Nowhere Band consists of Anne and Pete Sibley, Doug Fearnside, Dustin Carroll, Sam Salerno, Justin Noseworthy and Shilstone-Laurent. And this show goes back into cultivating the next generation of performers: Proceeds benefit the Peppy Garner-Darnell Whitt School of Dramatic Arts. [AP]
8pm Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. Outdoor Forest Theater, Mountain View and Santa Rita, Carmel. $13-$37. 622-0100, pacrep.org.
March 31-April 2
Super Squirrel
The beloved Marvel Comics hero Squirrel Girl is taking the Salinas stage in Squirrel Girl Goes to College by Karen Zacarias. The family-friendly play follows the adventures of Doreen Green as she starts college in hopes of making new friends. When trouble ensues, she must put trust in these new friends to stop the villains. Squirrel Girl is said to be unbeatable because of her positivity and, of course, her squirrel-like abilities. The show is a must-see for young comic book fans, and for anyone who loves a good superhero story with a side of college humor. [KH]
7:30pm Friday-Saturday, March 31-April 1 and 2pm Sunday, April 2. Hartnell College, 411 Central Ave., Salinas. $18. 755-6816, westernstage.com.
April 1
Mud Actually
Mud can’t get no respect. Perhaps that’s because it gets on our shoes, can track into our homes, and get things “dirty.” This despite the fact that not only is “dirt don’t hurt” a true statement, exposure to dirt boosts our immune systems, whereas antibacterial soaps do the opposite. But this presentation about the science of mud, hosted by the Friends of Carmel Valley Library as part of their First Saturday Series, doesn’t focus on mud’s relationship with humans, per se, but on its relationship with the environment. Specifically, the focus is on our local wetlands, like Elkhorn Slough, and the critical role they play in filtering pollutants out of our ecosystems – one amazing thing about wetlands is, they can transform a toxic chemical into something harmless. It’s one of nature’s great magic tricks, and Rachel Clifford, a resident and masters student at Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, will reveal mud’s secrets. Kids are most welcome, and to that end there will be refreshments and snacks (but no actual mud, as far as we know). [DS]
10:15am Saturday, April 1. Carmel Valley Library, 65 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. Free. 647-7760.
April 2
On the (Egg) Hunt
The first Easter egg hunts in America were brought over by German immigrants in the 1700s and soon caught on in popularity as a fun Easter tradition. Early hunts were for hard boiled eggs, but once candy and prizes were introduced – along with the idea of a big, fluffy bunny doing the hiding – egg hunts became a beloved tradition everywhere. The volunteers behind the Aromas Community Center Foundation created their own Easter egg hunt tradition as a way to raise money for the Aromas Sport Park, a 17.5-acre sports and recreation park for the residents of Aromas and the surrounding region. The day’s fun events include egg hunts by age, craft tables, bubbles, a petting farm, photo with a bunny and children’s music. Bring a basket or purchase one at the event to further help out the community cause. [PM]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.