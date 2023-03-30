Hot Picks 03.30.23

(clockwise from top): PacRep begins its Outdoor Forest Theater season by inviting music, history and culture on stage for another rendition of the multimedia show Celebrating the Beatles! One of the short films in Lunafest, Swimming Through, tells the story of three friends – who commit to a daily sunrise plunge in Lake Michigan as they brave a brutal Chicago winter and impacts of a global pandemic. An easter egg hunt is one of the hallmarks of spring – join the hunt on Sunday, April 2 and help support the Aromas Sport Park.